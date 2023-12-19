Systecon Secures Game-Changing Contract with Australia's Department of Defence

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon, a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for optimizing system performance and cost-effectiveness, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) at the Department of Defence Australia. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in defense and logistics optimization. It comes with a primary goal of providing governance and assurance to upskill CASG employees while also delivering modeling work for CASG projects.

Andrew Perkins, Country Manager at Systecon Australia: "Systecon's collaboration with CASG places us in a unique position within the defense industry. As a trusted partner of CASG, we will work closely with high-level management, combining our expertise in cost-effective solutions and data-driven optimization to enhance the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force. This partnership sets the stage for an exciting journey in which we will be instrumental in shaping the future of defense logistics and acquisition".

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Unprecedented Efficiency : Our collaboration with CASG is aimed at streamlining defense acquisition and sustainment processes. By leveraging our advanced analytics and simulation tools, we will optimize logistics systems, enabling the Australian DoD to make informed decisions leading to significant cost savings while maintaining and enhancing operational effectiveness.

: Our collaboration with CASG is aimed at streamlining defense acquisition and sustainment processes. By leveraging our advanced analytics and simulation tools, we will optimize logistics systems, enabling the Australian DoD to make informed decisions leading to significant cost savings while maintaining and enhancing operational effectiveness. Cutting-Edge Technology: Systecon brings to the table state-of-the-art technology, including the renowned Opus Suite. This powerful software suite will empower CASG with the tools to model, analyze, and simulate complex defense systems, ensuring they are both cost-efficient and performance-optimized.

Systecon brings to the table state-of-the-art technology, including the renowned Opus Suite. This powerful software suite will empower CASG with the tools to model, analyze, and simulate complex defense systems, ensuring they are both cost-efficient and performance-optimized. Holistic Solutions: Systecon's approach encompasses the entire system lifecycle, from concept and design to sustainment and disposal. We will collaborate closely with CASG to ensure that defense capabilities remain at the forefront of technological innovation while achieving long-term cost savings.

Systecon's approach encompasses the entire system lifecycle, from concept and design to sustainment and disposal. We will collaborate closely with CASG to ensure that defense capabilities remain at the forefront of technological innovation while achieving long-term cost savings. Governance and Skill Enhancement: One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide governance and assurance in upskilling CASG employees. We will work in tandem with CASG personnel, transferring knowledge and expertise to enhance their capabilities in defense logistics and acquisition.

One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide governance and assurance in upskilling CASG employees. We will work in tandem with CASG personnel, transferring knowledge and expertise to enhance their capabilities in defense logistics and acquisition. Modeling Work for CASG Projects : In addition to upskilling CASG employees, Systecon will play an important role in delivering modeling work for CASG projects. Our modeling expertise will assist CASG in making informed decisions, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and cost-effectively.

: In addition to upskilling CASG employees, Systecon will play an important role in delivering modeling work for CASG projects. Our modeling expertise will assist CASG in making informed decisions, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and cost-effectively. High-Level Management Involvement : This partnership offers an exceptional opportunity to inform and engage high-level management within CASG and the Department of Defence Australia. Our team of experts will work directly with decision-makers, providing insights, recommendations, and data-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency of defense acquisitions and sustainment programs.

Summary

Systecon's collaboration with CASG at the Department of Defence Australia is a crucial moment in the world of defense logistics and acquisition. Together, we are charting a course toward more efficient, cost-effective, and high-performance defense systems. We look forward to working hand in hand with high-level management and CASG employees to create a brighter, more secure future for Australia's defense capabilities.

About Systecon

For over 50 years Systecon has developed methods and software that allow organizations across the globe in different industries, from defense to renewables to transport, to make informed, smarter decisions in life cycle management. We have the methodology, tools, and experience to understand and analyze the factors that affect the performance and costs of technical systems – e.g., aircraft, trains, or wind turbines – and to optimize operations, system design, and maintenance solutions based on our customers' conditions and objectives. Today Systecon is a thought leader in analytical LCM and some of the world's most complex technology projects rely on our tools and expertise.

