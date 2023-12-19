Systecon Secures Game-Changing Contract with Australia's Department of Defence

News provided by

Systecon AB

19 Dec, 2023, 18:50 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon, a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for optimizing system performance and cost-effectiveness, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG) at the Department of Defence Australia. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in defense and logistics optimization. It comes with a primary goal of providing governance and assurance to upskill CASG employees while also delivering modeling work for CASG projects.

Andrew Perkins, Country Manager at Systecon Australia: "Systecon's collaboration with CASG places us in a unique position within the defense industry. As a trusted partner of CASG, we will work closely with high-level management, combining our expertise in cost-effective solutions and data-driven optimization to enhance the capabilities of the Australian Defence Force. This partnership sets the stage for an exciting journey in which we will be instrumental in shaping the future of defense logistics and acquisition".

Key Highlights of the Partnership

  • Unprecedented Efficiency: Our collaboration with CASG is aimed at streamlining defense acquisition and sustainment processes. By leveraging our advanced analytics and simulation tools, we will optimize logistics systems, enabling the Australian DoD to make informed decisions leading to significant cost savings while maintaining and enhancing operational effectiveness.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology: Systecon brings to the table state-of-the-art technology, including the renowned Opus Suite. This powerful software suite will empower CASG with the tools to model, analyze, and simulate complex defense systems, ensuring they are both cost-efficient and performance-optimized.
  • Holistic Solutions: Systecon's approach encompasses the entire system lifecycle, from concept and design to sustainment and disposal. We will collaborate closely with CASG to ensure that defense capabilities remain at the forefront of technological innovation while achieving long-term cost savings.
  • Governance and Skill Enhancement: One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to provide governance and assurance in upskilling CASG employees. We will work in tandem with CASG personnel, transferring knowledge and expertise to enhance their capabilities in defense logistics and acquisition.
  • Modeling Work for CASG Projects: In addition to upskilling CASG employees, Systecon will play an important role in delivering modeling work for CASG projects. Our modeling expertise will assist CASG in making informed decisions, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and cost-effectively.
  • High-Level Management Involvement: This partnership offers an exceptional opportunity to inform and engage high-level management within CASG and the Department of Defence Australia. Our team of experts will work directly with decision-makers, providing insights, recommendations, and data-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency of defense acquisitions and sustainment programs.

Summary

Systecon's collaboration with CASG at the Department of Defence Australia is a crucial moment in the world of defense logistics and acquisition. Together, we are charting a course toward more efficient, cost-effective, and high-performance defense systems. We look forward to working hand in hand with high-level management and CASG employees to create a brighter, more secure future for Australia's defense capabilities.

For more information on this partnership and to stay updated on the latest developments, please visit our website, or contact us directly.

About Systecon

For over 50 years Systecon has developed methods and software that allow organizations across the globe in different industries, from defense to renewables to transport, to make informed, smarter decisions in life cycle management. We have the methodology, tools, and experience to understand and analyze the factors that affect the performance and costs of technical systems – e.g., aircraft, trains, or wind turbines – and to optimize operations, system design, and maintenance solutions based on our customers' conditions and objectives. Today Systecon is a thought leader in analytical LCM and some of the world's most complex technology projects rely on our tools and expertise.

For more information, please visit www.systecongroup.com.

Media contact:

Andrew Perkins
Country Manager
Systecon Australia
Phone: +61 476 828 148
E-mail: [email protected] 

The following files are available for download:

Also from this source

Systecon Secures Game-Changing Contract with Australia's Department of Defence

Systecon, a global leader in providing cutting-edge solutions for optimizing system performance and cost-effectiveness, is proud to announce a...

Systecon Strengthens its 25-Year Partnership with the UK MoD

For over a quarter of a century, Systecon has proudly supported the UK Ministry of Defence (UK MOD) in a collaborative partnership that has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.