Systel® Launches Kite-Strike™ Fully Rugged AI Embedded Edge Computer

"Kite-Strike represents a massive leap forward in edge computing, providing data center performance in an ultra-compact, fully rugged computer," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel®. "It combines minimal SWaP with maximum processing density, and is fully configurable and modular, allowing us to quickly and effectively deliver reliable systems to meet exact customer specifications. Kite-Strike is the next-generation of computing technology demanded by emerging mission demands, specifically next-gen requirements for AI and autonomy."

Kite-Strike™ features dense I/O capability and supports numerous configurations including multiple video capture and encode and high-bandwidth networking. Kite-Strike™ is engineered and build to a robust set of environmental specifications including a -40C to +71C operating temperature range, MIL-STD-810H, 1275E, 704F, 461E, and DO-160G.

For more information on Kite-Strike™, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.®

Systel, Inc® is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel® is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's ISR/ASW aircraft, General Atomics Predator® and Reaper® UAV fleets, and Counter-UAS Stryker ground vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel® via email [email protected] or phone 888.645.8400.

©2020 Systel, Inc.® All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

