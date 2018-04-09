Systel Selected To Support MQ-8C Fire Scout Program With Rugged High-Density Computing Servers

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader of custom and COTS rugged computing solutions has been selected to support the US Navy Naval Air Systems Command MQ-8C Fire Scout program with rugged, SWaP optimized high density computing servers.

The MQ-8C Fire Scout is an unmanned autonomous helicopter designed to provide reconnaissance, situational awareness, and precision targeting support for ground, air, and sea forces.

MQ-8C Fire Scout Unmanned Autonomous Helicopter

The UAV is integrated with the Minotaur Track Management and Mission Management System software, integrating sensors and data into a comprehensive common operating picture shared by multiple aircraft and vessels. With its inclusion in the Fire Scout program, Systel continues its long-term support of Minotaur-integrated platforms throughout the DoD including the Navy, Coast Guard, and Department of Homeland Security. Systel's 2U and 4U rugged servers support ISR and ASW missions on aircraft and ground control stations such as Fire Scout, P-8A Poseidon, C-130J Super Hercules, MEA King Air, and P-3 Orion.

"Systel has consistently demonstrated innovative and flexible hardware designs and commitment to program success. Their long and successful track record supporting Minotaur-based platforms makes them an ideal technology partner," said Mr. Rob Murphy, Ship Integration IPT Lead, NAVAIR.

"We are proud of our continued program partnerships within the Minotaur community," said Anu Pankaj, program manager at Systel. "Our rugged mission computers are specifically engineered for the immense video and data-intensive processing demands of Minotaur platforms and we are excited to successfully deploy these systems in support of Fire Scout."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions with 30 years of experience providing advanced computer technologies to military, energy, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous modern Defense programs and platforms. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

Systel is demonstrating a number of rugged, high-density computing embedded and server solutions in Booth #2351 at the Navy League Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition April 9-11 in National Harbor, MD. For more information or to set up a meeting at Sea Air Space, please visit this link.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

VP Marketing

281.207.7781

akothari@systelusa.com

NAVAIR Public Release 2018-230. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited"

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systel-selected-to-support-mq-8c-fire-scout-program-with-rugged-high-density-computing-servers-300626037.html

SOURCE Systel, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.systelusa.com

