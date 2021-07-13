Systel Successfully Demonstrates AiTR Rugged Computing Capabilities At U.S. Army Project Convergence Event

Project Convergence is a large-scale "campaign of learning to aggressively pursue an artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled battlefield management system," according to the United States Army Futures Command (AFC), and the Army's contribution to Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2). PC21 consists of demonstrations and experiments throughout the year, culminating in a month-long series of exercises in late 2021.

A Systel-led industry team of experts was able to consistently detect and mark targets and collect data over two days of numerous day and night operational scenarios consisting of varying ranges, target motion, target types, and sensor angles, motion, and fields of view.

"We are honored to participate in Project Convergence and are proud of the entire team's efforts and performance during the event," said Jay Williamson, Systel program manager for Army systems. "Systel's rugged AI embedded edge products are designed and manufactured to meet the exacting requirements, including MOSA and SWaP-C, that AFC demands, and we look forward to continuing our support of the Army's modernization priorities and enduring platforms."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc.® is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced platforms with thousands of successful deployments in the defense and commercial sectors. Systel's rugged computing solutions are designed and manufactured for continuous operation under the most extreme and austere environmental conditions.

For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email [email protected] or phone 888.645.8400.

©2021 Systel, Inc.® All rights reserved. All marks are property of their respective owners.

Contact

Aneesh Kothari

281.207.7781

[email protected]

SOURCE Systel, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.systelusa.com

