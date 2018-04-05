Systel To Launch New Fully Rugged Small Form Factor Mission Computer At Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systel, Inc., an industry leader in rugged computing is unveiling Falcon – a best of breed multi-mission embedded system – at the Navy League Sea Air Space Maritime Exposition April 9-11 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Falcon is a fully rugged, high-performance, multi-mission ISR and ISTAR solution. Redefining high density computing, Falcon boasts a rich feature set of computer, video, network, and storage in an extreme small form factor embedded package, providing a single mission processing and network backbone.

Falcon Fully Rugged Multi-Sensor Mission Computer

"Falcon exceeds the technology challenges and performance specifications demanded by modern Defense programs and platforms," says Aneesh Kothari, vice president of marketing for Systel. "It provides an unmatched processing combination of high performance CPU and GPU, ultra-efficient multi-sensor capture and encode, I/O and board scalability, and secure storage – all in a SWaP optimized, single Line Replaceable Unit."

Falcon provides ultra-dense embedded capability and a force-multiplier capacity in a single system. It is fully sealed and certified to multiple environmental standards for unlimited platform integration and deployment capability. Falcon is optimized for major mission management software and delivers the ability to ingest and encode multiple sensor inputs in a compliant format for distribution, consumption, and storage.

Systel is demonstrating Falcon as well as a number of other rugged, high-density computing embedded and server solutions in Booth #2351 at Sea Air Space 2018. For more information on Falcon or to set up a meeting at Sea Air Space, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged embedded, server, and display computer products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous platforms and includes some of the most advanced military vehicles such as the US Navy's P-8 Poseidon and P-3 Orion ASW aircraft, as well as General Atomics Predator and Reaper UAV fleets. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

