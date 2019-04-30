Systel To Showcase Rugged Computing Solutions At Sea-Air-Space Exposition

Systel is a proud member and sponsor of Sea-Air-Space and the Navy League and supports numerous defense programs. Systel has over four thousand rugged computer systems deployed for maritime applications across all domains in a multitude of platforms, including Aegis Combat System-equipped cruisers and destroyers, MQ-8C Fire Scout and MH-60 Seahawk rotary-wing aircraft, and P-8A Poseidon, HC-130J Super Hercules, and P-3 Orion ISR fixed-wing aircraft.

"We are proud of our long-term support of mission-critical maritime programs, including Minotaur-integrated platforms for the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Department of Homeland Security," said Anu Pankaj, program manager for Systel. "Our focus is on providing maximum capability for the user community and ensuring that we deliver the best solution to the warfighter."

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc is a leading manufacturer of rugged computing products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced military platforms and vehicles including ISR/ASW aircraft, unmanned autonomous systems, and next-generation combat vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

