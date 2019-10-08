Systel To Showcase Rugged Computing Technology Solutions At AUSA Annual Meeting And Exposition In Washington, D.C.

Systel is a proud member and sponsor of AUSA and supports numerous defense programs. Systel's tactical capabilities support the Army's rapid prototyping initiatives and deployments spanning ground, airborne, and seaborne platforms to support Multi-Domain Operations.

Systel will showcase its Raven-Strike® system, a fully rugged single line replaceable unit (LRU) designed for centralized vehicle sensor ingest and data fusion. Raven-Strike® is successfully hosting the Hostile Fire Detection and Localization (HFDL) system being tested in the U.S. Army's prototype Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) Mission Enabling Technologies Demonstrator (MET-D) and Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) surrogate vehicles.

Systel will hold in-booth demonstrations at AUSA of its rugged computers withstanding and resisting harsh environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, dust, and sand.

For more information on Systel's rugged military computing solutions or to schedule a meeting at AUSA, please visit this link.

About Systel, Inc.

Systel, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of rugged computing products and solutions. Systel is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 30 years of experience in providing complex and advanced computer technologies to military, oil and gas, and manufacturing enterprises worldwide. Systel's pedigree of capabilities spans numerous advanced military platforms and vehicles including ISR/ASW aircraft, unmanned autonomous systems, and next-generation combat vehicles. For more information, visit http://www.systelusa.com or contact Systel via email sales@systelusa.com or phone 888.645.8400.

