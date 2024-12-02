System Innovation Group Announces $2.5M Award for Secure Communications and Networking Solutions

MELBOURNE, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized communications solutions, has been awarded a $2.5M contract to provide secure communications and networking solutions to the US Government.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to support our mission critical customers with this important network security capability" – Shawn Gallagher, President

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will equip users to securely leverage networking devices within low-visibility mission critical operations.

"SIG's continues to expand both our technical depth and areas of expertise through a focus on research. Our team's dedication to technology ensures that our customers maintain a competitive advantage over our adversaries," said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

SIG will support a 12-month development and initial fielding effort with follow-on contracts anticipated for operational support.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

SOURCE System Innovation Group