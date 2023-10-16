System Innovation Group announces expansion into Hosted Switching Services

News provided by

System Innovation Group

16 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, leading provider of communications solutions and services, announced today that it will expand its network as a service support model to enable carriers to operate their 5G solutions more effectively.

This 4G/5G hosted switching approach will significantly reduce the requisite time, money and manpower to initiate new mobility networks or convert fixed wireless networks to a mobility business, enabling operators to deploy their services more easily.

System Innovation Group provides a unique, affordable solution which allows carriers to minimize the expense of the core network and maximize profitability of the service, without compromising network security, control, visibility or reliability. System Innovation Group will initially support small rural operator launches with advanced LTE services by providing network and RF planning, UE user devices, edge radio gear, backhaul interconnection, converged packet gateway, network core, and network management tools, as well as the expertise to support the system.

System Innovation Group is a full-service GSM/CDMA/UMTS/LTE/NR mobile technology and wireless technology provider, offering 2G/3G/4G/5G services and products. In addition to a forward path to the next generation solutions. Our Company specializes in solving the operational and business problems for complex and remote areas, deploying advanced services on legacy networks, and enabling secured communications for mission critical applications.

Shawn Gallagher, President of System Innovation Group, said: "Cellular network technology is advancing rapidly to meet consumer data demands.  Smaller operators have previously been forced into making risky investment decisions with equipment vendors and face years of expensive upgrades and support costs. Our approach solves the cost and risk problems and opens new markets for our customers by helping them rapidly expand their networks and drive new revenue generating services for their customers."

About System Innovation Group
System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private communications solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

SOURCE System Innovation Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.