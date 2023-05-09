System integration services market size to grow by USD 126.99 billion from 2022 to 2027, High need for data integration to drive growth - Technavio

Research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

The system integration services market size is expected to grow by USD 126.99 billion at 6.53% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The high need for data integration is driving market growth. It is important to analyze, transform, monitor, and interpret data due to the exponential growth in data volumes for supporting various business operations. Hence, businesses are implementing data integration solutions. Data integration leads to real-time data synthesis for decision-making. Enterprises can use the data to monitor, transform, and deliver data. In addition, data integration helps businesses integrate technical and business processes. These factors will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global System Integration Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The system integration services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are various global and regional players in the market. Vendors are investing in R&D to innovate their offerings. There is intense competition among vendors to obtain new contracts from clients. The competition is expected to intensify further, with players such as cloud providers entering the space.

Vendor offerings

Accenture Plc - The company offers system integration services that help clients across every stage of digital transformation achieve agility and operational efficiency.

Key market segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Government



Telecom



Retail



Others

The BFSI segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Banks and other financial institutions implement different systems and modules to fulfill various needs. There is a high demand for system integration services in the industry. The banking industry keeps updating its IT infrastructure to handle the growing complexity of back-office operations. They are investing in IT to modernize their back-office processes due to the rising demand for IT modernization. System integration assists BFSI companies streamline routine processes. Such factors will drive the growth of the BFSI segment during the forecast period.

Service

Infrastructure integration



Consulting



Application integration

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Regional market outlook

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Businesses in the region are updating their IT infrastructure to increase operational efficiency. They are increasingly moving to the hybrid model, which combines the on-premises and cloud models, to meet their business needs. As a result, the demand for enterprise application integration, as well as the rise in the adoption of enterprise software and applications, is driving the development of the regional market. Moreover, the digitization of ICT infrastructure in the BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and other industries has increased spending on system integration solutions and services. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

The system integration services market covers the following areas:

System integration services market sizing

System integration services market forecast

System integration services market analysis

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

Atos SE

BAE Systems Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

CGI Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CMS IT Services

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infosys Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

MuleSoft

NEC Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

System Integration Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 126.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Atos SE, BAE Systems Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CMS IT Services, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MuleSoft, NEC Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key topics covered:

