System Integrator Saved Time and Money Installing ResinDek® with MetaGard® Steel Flooring in Full Case Pick Module

CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Integrator, Kuecker Logistics Group (www.kuecker.com) recently completed the design and installation of a new 655,000-square-foot distribution center — including full case pick modules featuring ResinDek® with MetaGard® steel flooring from Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC® (www.resindek.com; MODEX Booth 6623). The facility is used by a large retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory for replenishment of its stores.

ResinDek Flooring Panels ResinDek with MetaGard Steel Flooring Panels for Full Case Pick Module

The four-level pick modules are equipped with a central conveyor on each level to transport picked cases to a centralized merge point. Associates on each level pick a variety of case sizes from pallets during a single shift. When empty pallets are removed from the pick positions, the associates slide them on their ends to designated pallet drop zones.

To save time, money and provide a durable warranted product, Kuecker Logistics Group designed the pick modules with a combination of ResinDek flooring panels; ResinDek with the Gray Diamond Seal® 2 finish and ResinDek with the MetaGard galvanized steel finish.

"We've worked with Cornerstone and their ResinDek flooring panels for many years; it's the best flooring product we've installed in pick modules, with high durability and fast installation time, and the best engineering services," said Chase Watt, Site Foreman and Project Manager for Kuecker Logistics Group.

"Before Cornerstone developed the MetaGard finish, we would specify a second layer of steel to be applied on top of the flooring to protect it from the pallets as they're dragged across the surface. It's a common technique in the industry for extreme wear applications," Watt noted. "The disadvantage of that is it's essentially a second installation, which takes more time and adds to the materials and contractor costs. When we saw the new MetaGard finish on the ResinDek panels at a trade show, we knew we wanted to use it in our next project."

ResinDek flooring panels are designed and engineered specifically for mezzanines, industrial work platforms and pick modules. Backed by a 10-year product warranty, ResinDek panels have the proven structural integrity that supports live and dead load limits from 2,000 – 8,000 lbs. The MetaGard's steel surface is fused to the ResinDek panel with a proprietary bonding agent. To prevent sharp edges that could cut or snag, as well as providing further protection against delamination, the steel surface encapsulates the perimeter of each panel.

Hard-wearing and skid resistant, MetaGard's finish on ResinDek flooring panels delivers an even more robust surface than concrete. In testing, it's been shown to resist five times more scratches and gouges than concrete in heavily trafficked areas where dirt and debris are not routinely removed, such as 24/7 operations, drop zones, or where heavy loads are dragged across the floor. In both pilot installations and testing the MetaGard dark stainless-steel surface has been proven to withstand more than 2 million passes by automated guided vehicles (AGVs) annually. That equates to more than 20 million passes during its standard, 10-year product warranty period.

Additionally, there is no difference in ResinDek panel thickness, whether the MetaGard finish is specified or not. This ensures a smooth, level flooring surface — unlike floors that have an additional layer of steel applied to high traffic areas, which can cause a trip hazard. They are also easy to clean and maintain, as well as reflect ambient light, contributing to a brighter, safer work environment. Unlike concrete, ResinDek panels do not crack, produce dust or require sealing; they are also lighter than concrete, making them faster, easier and less expensive to install. Finally, ResinDek with MetaGard costs less than other metal flooring, including diamond plate and bar grate.

As a system integrator, Watt particularly appreciated the free engineering services and support Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products provides: "Cornerstone gives you an exact drawing of your pick module and your floor layout showing precisely which ResinDek panel goes where. Panels that need to be field cut are clearly marked with instructions about which end should be trimmed. It's essentially a turnkey design that is very easy for a contractor to install quickly; they know the installation is not going to be a headache, and that saves both time and cost."

Further, because the installers Watt used to install the ResinDek panels had not worked with the MetaGard finish before, Cornerstone sent a team to train the contractors for two days to ensure the flooring was installed properly. "That's unbelievable satisfaction from a customer service standpoint. I think it's the best flooring product in the industry," Watt concluded.

For more information, visit Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products' MODEX 2020 exhibit in Booth 6623, or visit www.resindek.com.

CONTACT: Sandy Ball

Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

234688@email4pr.com

513.996.4882

MODEX Booth 6623

SOURCE Cornerstone Specialty Wood Products, LLC

Related Links

https://www.resindek.com

