System-on-Chip Market to register a growth of USD 6.85 Bn at a CAGR of 5.28%| Growing adoption of SoCs in Robotics to boost market growth | Technavio

Our research report on "System-on-Chip Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

System-on-Chip Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 4.24%

Key market segments: Application (Consumer Electronics, IT and telecommunication, Automotive, and Others) and Geography(APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa )

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 74%

System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.28% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

System-on-Chip Market Trend

Increase in 5G investments



Growth in 5G investments is a market trend that is predicted to have a beneficial impact in the next years. Demand for 5G network infrastructure is growing as investments in 5G grow. Electronic components and modules such as 5G mm-wave antenna modules, 5G multimode modems, 5G base stations, and a variety of 5G RF devices are likely to benefit from this. SoC suppliers are introducing solutions that support 5G to appeal to a wide range of application segments in order to profit on the expanding investments in 5G. As a result, increased investment in 5G will accelerate the adoption of SoCs .

System-on-Chip Market Challenge

The Dependency of SoC vendors on IP core



SoC vendors' reliance on IP core providers would be a major concern for the system-on-chip ( SoC ) market. Multifunctional SoC development is difficult, and semiconductor companies rely entirely on IP sources to produce high-performance SoCs . Vendors with sufficient financial resources are attempting to purchase new technologies and IP rights as a result of technological advancements. The production time cycle may be lengthened as the number of IP blocks grows. As a result, large suppliers will expand their footprint, while small vendors will find it difficult to compete with them in terms of quality, technology, and pricing.

Get our latest sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the System-on-Chip Market.

Key market Vendors Insights

The System-on-Chip Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Analog Devices Inc.

Apple Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

NVIDIA Corp.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics International NV

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download the sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Consumer electronics

The power and energy category will grow its sulfur hexafluoride market share significantly. It serves as a circuit breaker, halting electrical currents to protect power generating stations and aid in power distribution networks. In the next years, the advantages of employing sulfur hexafluoride gas over other types of media, such as decreased operating noise, electrical endurance, and less hot gas emission, will drive market expansion in this category.

IT and Telecommunication



Automotive



Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 74% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for system-on-chip (SoC). The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projection period, the region's high concentration of consumer electronics, vehicles, telecommunications equipment, and enterprise networking equipment OEMs will aid the expansion of the system-on-chip (SoC) market.

Request our Sample Report for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

DRAM Market- The DRAM market share is estimated to increase by USD 111.71 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market - The programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market share is expected to increase by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumer electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 97: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 100: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Huawei technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 106: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 107: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 109: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

10.6 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 111: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: MediaTek Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: MediaTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: MediaTek Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 116: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 121: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 126: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 127: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 129: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.10 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 130: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 140: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 145: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 146: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 147: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 148: Research methodology



Exhibit 149: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 150: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 151: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio