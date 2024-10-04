System-on-Chip (SoC) Market worth $205.97 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99622125

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 138.46 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 205.97 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Core Count, Core Architecture, Device and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapid technological changes challenge SoC longevity Key Market Opportunities Growing penetration of AI PCs and GenAI smartphones Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of ADAS in autonomous vehicles to fuel the growth of automotive SoCs

By core architecture, RISC-V is projected to grow at a high CAGR for system-on-chip market during the forecast period

The market for System-on-Chips (SoC) for RISC-V architecture segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The RISC-V architecture is bound to grow at a higher rate in view of the flexibility, cost, and scalability advantages it has over others, driving wide adoption across diversified applications. The open-source nature of the architecture is one of the major growth drivers because it reduces licensing costs and accelerates innovation since customizations are allowed for use cases as per various needs. This flexibility is valuable in the emerging and high-growth sectors of AI, 5G, and IoT, where a solution that is tailor-made to complex requirements needs to be provided. For instance, in May 2024, Arteris, Inc. (US) and Andes Technology Corporation (Taiwan) partnered to develop the Andes Qilai RISC-V platform. It incorporates the high-performance RISC-V processor IPs from Andes Technology Corporation (Taiwan) and the FlexNoC interconnect IP from Arteris, Inc. (US). Their joint effort shows their efforts towards advancing RISC-V based SoC designs for a wide range of applications, which include AI, 5G, Networking, Mobile, Storage, AIoT, and Space. With open-source RISC-V model, such developments further continue to accelerate innovation and drive adoption in these high-growth areas, positioning RISC-V as the choice for future technology roadmaps.

The automotive segment in System-on-Chip (SoC) market will account for the high CAGR from 2024 to 2029

The SoC market for automotive segment will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SoCs integrated in automotive applications enable enhanced performance, reduced power consumption, and compact designs, which makes them essential for numerous vehicle systems. The automotive segment will experience growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, and the rising popularity of electric vehicles. EVs rely heavily on sophisticated electronics for battery management, powertrain control, and energy efficiency optimization, all of which require advanced SoCs. For instance, in June 2024, Intel Corporation (US) launched OLEA U310 SoC chip for automotive applications. It is developed to improve the performance of electric vehicles. This chip combines hardware and software in one SoC to enable seamless operation across various EV station platforms. They are designed to manage the complex systems within EVs. It ensures optimal performance, safety, and extended range. The increasing complexity of autonomous driving systems, along with the demand for safer and more reliable vehicles fuels the adoption of SoCs in the automotive industry, driving significant growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The system-on-chip (SoC) industry in Asia Pacific includes economies such as South Korea, Japan, China, and India and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of Asia Pacific countries include Australia, Singapore, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. There is a presence of leading SoC manufacturers in this region including MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), and Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan). The Asia-Pacific region is still the biggest revenue generator in terms of SoC market globally due to the fast-growing consumer electronics and mobile device-related sectors. Other regions considered as major manufacturing centers in the world are China, South Korea, Japan, and India for making the latest smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic products that require state-of-the-art SoCs for delivering high performance, energy efficiency, and integrated functionalities. A highly and technologically advanced population in the region has always formed the basis for a sustained demand in terms of innovative and feature-rich devices, thereby showing sustainable growth in the SoC market. Automotive and industrial automation are another major sector driving the SoC market in Asia Pacific. This region contains some of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, such as Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Toyota (Japan), and Tata Motors Limited (India). These car manufacturers are now putting SoCs into their automobiles so that they are equipped with ADAS capabilities, infotainment features, and autonomous driving technologies.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the System-on-Chip (SoC) companies are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), Broadcom (US), Intel Corporation (US), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), HiSilicon (China), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), among others.

