System One Announces the Acquisition of Cypress Consulting

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Consulting to Join System One, Expanding Data Center Services Capabilities in Network Engineering, Automation, and Security.

System One, a leading provider of specialized outsourced services and workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cypress Consulting, a Bethesda, MD based technology consulting firm known for its deep expertise in cloud architecture, data engineering, cyber security, and digital transformation.

Founded in 2011, Cypress Consulting has built a strong reputation for helping data center and enterprise clients design, automate, and secure their critical data center and local network infrastructure —making them a strategic addition to System One's growing critical infrastructure practice.

"Our expertise in the design, automation, and security of complex data center networks and other IT networks helps our clients to stay at the forefront of the ever-changing digital technology landscape," said Cypress Consulting CEO, Amir Tabdili. "Joining System One allows us to scale our impact and bring even more value to our clients."

Cypress Consulting will continue to operate under its existing brand in the near term, with integration efforts focused on aligning our strengths to deliver even greater value to clients. Their team of experienced consultants and network engineers will enhance our ability to support digital‑transformation initiatives across complex data center and cloud-based network domains.

"Cypress Consulting's proven track record in data center network design and service makes them an ideal partner for System One," said Troy Gregory, Chairman and CEO of System One. "Their team brings exceptional talent and technical expertise that will strengthen our ability to deliver agile, scalable solutions in support of our clients' data center and network initiatives."

"This acquisition marks a significant step in our strategy to expand System One's capabilities in high-demand technology areas such as data centers," added Greg Lignelli, President and COO of System One. "We're thrilled to welcome Cypress Consulting to the System One family and look forward to the opportunities ahead."

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Cypress Consulting

Cypress Consulting is a technology consulting firm specializing in data center and network consulting, automation, and security. With a client-centric approach and a focus on measurable outcomes, Cypress helps organizations optimize and secure their networks and accelerate digital transformation. More information is available at https://cypressconsult.net.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized resources and expertise to execute complex, mission-critical programs. Founded more than 40 years ago, System One operates in over 50 locations and employs more than 10,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. More information is available at https://systemone.com.

