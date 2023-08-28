System outage update

News provided by

Norfolk Southern Corporation

28 Aug, 2023, 22:22 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) provided an update Monday on a technology outage that impacted rail operations:

This morning, Norfolk Southern experienced a hardware-related technology outage that impacted rail operations. At this time, we have no indication that this was a cybersecurity incident. Our teams worked throughout the day and successfully restored all systems at 7:00 p.m. ET. We are safely bringing our rail network back online. Throughout this, we have been in contact with our customers and will work with them on updated timing for their shipments. We expect the impact to our operations to last at least a couple of weeks. 

About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com.

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation

