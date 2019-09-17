System Pavers Named to Qualified Remodeler Top 500 for 2019

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualified Remodeler, the premier publication serving remodelers and home improvement companies in the United States, has ranked System Pavers 1st in the category of outdoor remodeling and 11th on the Top 500 remodelers of 2019. Since 1978 the QR Top 500 has tracked the industry's largest and most successful companies. In 2019, the Top 500 represented $10 billion in remodeling sales volume on over one million jobs.

System Pavers was chosen as a 2019 Top 500 remodeler by the Qualified Remodeler editorial staff for meeting a set of criteria including installed remodeling dollar volume, total years in business, industry association membership, industry certification, industry awards and community service.

With over 25 years in business System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 75,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.

"Based on Qualified Remodeler's analysis, the Top 500 firms tend to share several common attributes, including strong revenues, a commitment to customer service, insightful sales techniques and strong customer loyalty," says Qualified Remodeler owner and editorial director, Patrick O'Toole. "These attributes helped put the firms on this list and contribute to their success."

Additional information on the Top 500 can be found in the August issue of Qualified Remodeler and at www.qualifiedremodeler.com.

