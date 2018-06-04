System Pavers Ranked 6th by REMODELING Magazine on its 2018 REMODELING 550 List of America's Biggest Remodelers

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers ranks 6th on the 2018 REMODELING 550 list of the nation's biggest specialty remodelers.

The REMODELING 550 brings together the nation's 550 biggest full-service remodelers, replacement contractors / home improvement firms, insurance restoration firms, and franchisors. Because the full-service and replacement firms operate so differently, the REMODELING 550 lists, and ranks, them separately.

"We are honored to receive this distinction. With over 100,000 remodeling firms considered for the REMODELING 550 List, System Pavers is humbled to be among the top 10 specialty remodelers in the nation," stated Ila Barot-Oldakowski, VP of Marketing for System Pavers.

The top 300 full-service firms and 150 biggest replacement contractors on this year's REMODELING 550 collectively did nearly 635,000 remodeling projects worth $5.54 billion. Metrostudy's reports indicate that this works out to about 5.3% of all big-ticket remodeling projects (i.e. jobs worth $1,000 and above) and 3% of all spending.

REMODELING, published by Hanley Wood, is the leading publication in the home improvement industry. REMODELING has and continues to be the indispensable tool that remodelers cannot do without—delivering the business know-how, product and technical information that home improvement pros need to help make smart decisions that will shape their success.

System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry since opening in 1992. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 70,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.

All 550 firms can be found online at http://www.remodeling.hw.net. There you can sort and filter the data, which includes information on the company's location, 2017 revenues, number of projects, and average job size. The website also includes numerous charts and profiles that illuminate details regarding the group.

