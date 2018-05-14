System Pavers Receives 2018 "Best of HomeAdvisor" Award

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers is pleased to announce it has been named a recipient of the 2018 Best of HomeAdvisor Award. This award honors top-notch professionals who provide extraordinary quality, service and value in the home improvement and maintenance industries.

System Pavers has been part of HomeAdvisor's network for over two decades. This is first year System Pavers has been recognized with this award.

System Pavers Outdoor Makeover

"Thank you for recognizing System Pavers for our exceptional customer service, quality workmanship, and outstanding client reviews. There is nothing we love more than making our homeowners outdoor dreams come true," stated Ila Barot-Oldakowski, VP of Marketing for System Pavers.

Award recipients were selected based on positive reviews earned in quality of work practices, customer service and value. To qualify, they must have a minimum rating of four stars based on a scale of one to five, be active members in good standing and have at least three verified reviews submitted within the last six months.

"Establishing outstanding work practices, excellent customer service and overall value doesn't come without hard work and dedication, and we are proud to honor our deserving winners," said HomeAdvisor's President Craig Smith. "The service professionals who earn this award can display the accolade proudly knowing that they exemplify traits of highly rated businesses and leaders in their space."

About System Pavers

Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 70,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor's on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals, view average home project costs using True Cost Guide, and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor's award-winning mobile app. HomeAdvisor is based in Golden, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices.

