System Pavers Receives Award at 2018 Bay Area Remodeling Awards Ceremony

UNION CITY, Calif., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Bay Area Remodeling Awards Program has presented System Pavers of Union City with the award for Residential Landscape Design/Outdoor Living project in the $60,000 and over category for 2018.

2018 Award-winning Project

The NARI Bay Area Remodeling Awards Program is supported by three local chapters: San Francisco Bay Area, North Bay and Diablo Valley. These NARI chapters are the source for homeowners seeking to hire a professional remodeling contractor in the greater bay area. NARI members are full-time, dedicated, remodeling industry professionals who follow a strict code of ethics with high standards of honesty, integrity and responsibility. Remodeling Done Right™ is NARI's promise to consumers as well as members and the industry. Learn more about the national organization at www.nari.org.

The Bay Area Remodeling Awards are presented each year to recognize excellence in design and craftsmanship by the local members of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). Nineteen awards were presented at a ceremony hosted by EQ3 San Francisco. The winning projects were selected from a field of forty entries by a panel of industry experts in recognition of creative problem solving, aesthetic excellence, superior craftsmanship, innovative use of materials and degree of difficulty.

"We are honored to be recognized for our exceptional design work on this project and would like to commend the project's design consultant, Beth Froelicher, and the entire construction team for their outstanding efforts on this award-winning remodel," states Ila Barot-Oldakowski, VP of Marketing for System Pavers.

About System Pavers: Since 1992, System Pavers has become the leading design and installation company in the outdoor remodel industry. As the outdoor home improvement industry has evolved over the years, so have we. Homeowners can find peace of mind in knowing that we provide the latest state-of-the-art outdoor hardscape products and full-service Design Centers for their convenience, comprehensive design services from start to finish to ensure their project is seamless, and a stellar customer experience as showcased through our 95% satisfaction rating. We pride ourselves in helping homeowners make their outdoor living dreams a reality and are thankful to the 70,000 homeowners who have trusted us to transform their outdoor living lifestyles. (www.systempavers.com)

