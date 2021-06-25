System Pavers Sets Sights on Growth by Appointing Syed Zaidi COO

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- System Pavers is pleased to announce their executive team is expanding with the addition of new Chief Operating Officer Syed Zaidi. With a passion for driving sales, enhancing operations and ensuring a top-notch customer experience, Syed brings more than twenty years of knowledge and expertise to the nation's largest outdoor remodeling company.

"The combination of his and our experience is a fantastic blend of knowledge and a forward-thinking mindset that is energizing our company in new and exciting ways," says Larry Green, co-founder and CEO of System Pavers. "I couldn't be more enthusiastic and optimistic about what Syed brings to the table as we seek to continually grow and improve as an organization."

As one of the home improvement industry's fastest growing companies, Syed comes poised to guide System Pavers through thoughtful leadership with a keen eye on innovation and technology. "I am very excited to be joining the team," says Syed. "Larry, Doug, and the rest of the crew at System Pavers have built a remarkable organization that delivers on its promise of creating beautiful and integrated personal outdoor living spaces where family and friends can connect for generations."

Prior to his new role at System Pavers, Syed was most recently CEO of one of the largest residential security companies in America – Frontpoint Security. Syed maintains a philosophy of delivering results and visible progress and has successfully helped enhance organizations across a variety of fields, including products, technology, sales and marketing.

As he settles into his new position at System Pavers, Syed says he is excited to see what the future holds and enjoys working at a company with so many positive reviews from homeowners. "As one of the largest outdoor remodelers in the country, System Pavers is uniquely positioned to take advantage of our rapidly growing industry," says Syed. "I look forward to serving our customers and supporting System Pavers growth.

