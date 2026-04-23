System76 Redefines Linux Platform with Redesign of Thelio Desktop and Workstation

New Thelio Mira and Thelio Major deliver sustained performance, open design, and capabilities required for professional and mission-critical environments

DENVER, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, System76, the leading Linux-first computing platform, introduced significant updates to its Thelio product family with the new Thelio Mira desktop and Thelio Major workstation. The two systems – designed, engineered, and manufactured in Denver – deliver a complete range of professional and mission-critical capabilities for organizations that demand sustained performance, open architecture, and hardware built to last.

New Thelio Mira and Thelio Major from System76

Engineered for Linux from the hardware up, both systems ship with Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS or Ubuntu. This full-stack approach distinguishes System76 from any other desktop manufacturer in the market.

"The Thelio line represents the System76 passion for engineering innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Carl Richell, Founder and CEO of System76. "Best-in-class engineering delivers sustained top performance for data, development, and production needs. Repairable design with durable metals provides easy access to the interior for a long-lasting, reliable computer. System76 provides an integrated computing platform with hardware built for Linux and optimized for Pop!_OS and Ubuntu, so professionals can spend less time fighting their tools and more time building what's next."

Two systems. One platform.

Thelio Mira is designed for high-performance professional teams that need repairability, control, and sustained compute without moving into the highest workstation tier. Configurable with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor, 192GB of DDR5 memory, 28TB of storage, and NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics, Thelio Mira is the versatile foundation of the redesigned Thelio family. Available now, Thelio Mira starts at $1,699 with custom and preconfigured options available.

Thelio Major scales upward as a full workstation for compute-intensive and mission-critical environments. Configurable with up to 64-core AMD Threadripper 9980X processors, 256GB DDR5 ECC memory, NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell graphics, and 40TB of storage, Thelio Major is built for professionals who push hardware to its limits and cannot afford to compromise. Thelio Major is available now, starting at $6,999.

Thelio Mira: sustained performance for professional teams

With CPU clock speeds up to 19% higher than previous variants and operating temperatures reduced by as much as 13.5°C, Thelio Mira is engineered to stay cool, quiet, and productive under demanding workloads. Improved thermal design and sustained performance make this an ideal tool for AI and machine learning, robotics, data analytics, scientific research, software development, and high-performance gaming.

Thelio Major: more power, smaller form factor

The 2026 Thelio Major represents a ground-up chassis redesign that challenges what a high-performance workstation can be. The new chassis is 13% smaller than its predecessor, yet delivers measurably better thermal performance, higher sustained CPU speeds, and a quieter operating experience.

Key performance improvements over the previous generation:

CPU average clock speed increased 7% (4142MHz → 4435 MHz)

GPU average clock speed increased 1.8% (2551MHz → 2597 MHz)

CPU temperature reduced by 17.9°C (94.6°C → 76.7°C)

GPU temperature reduced by 9°C (82°C → 73°C)

Thelio Major is ideal for deep research and development, enterprise AI and machine learning, large-scale data processing, and advanced simulation and modeling. With a small footprint, it is a great option for unconventional work environments and can be taken out into the field when performance and power matter most.

Built to last

Repairability is engineered into the Thelio product line from the outset. Both Thelio Mira and Thelio Major feature quick-access magnetic panels, an organized interior, accessible fan headers, removable dust filtering, and technical documentation designed to support upgrades and service over the life of the machine. All Thelio products are designed, manufactured, assembled, tested, and validated at System76's facility in Denver.

"System76 designs for Linux from the beginning — bringing hardware, operating system, desktop environment, and technical support together as an integrated platform," added Richell. "Across the Thelio family, that gives enterprise buyers a clearer choice: versatile professional systems with Thelio Mira, and higher-end workstation-class scale with Thelio Major."

Availability

The new Thelio Mira and Thelio Major are available now at system76.com.

About System76

System76 is the only open-source computing company building a full-stack Linux ecosystem – from hardware and firmware to operating system and desktop environments. Founded in 2005 and based in Denver, Colorado, System76 engineers premium computers and open technologies for developers, engineers, researchers, and creators who need sustained performance, control, privacy, security, and systems that last. System76 combines in-house manufacturing, repairable design, open firmware, privacy-respecting Pop!_OS, and COSMIC for a completely customizable out-of-the-box Linux experience that scales with you. In a market where Linux is too often treated as an afterthought, System76 designs for it from the start, delivering an integrated platform built for serious work and sustained freedom. https://system76.com/

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SOURCE System76