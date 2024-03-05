Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2024

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter, November 2023 – January 2024

Net sales decreased 7.1 percent, to SEK 2,827 million (3,043).

(3,043). Organic growth was +0.1 percent (+22.2).

Adjusted operating profit totalled SEK 198 million (277). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 7.0 percent (9.1).

(277). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 7.0 percent (9.1). Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 73 million (277). The operating margin was 2.6 percent (9.1). The operating profit takes account of restructuring costs totalling SEK 125 million for relocating Menerga's production to Slovenia .

(277). The operating margin was 2.6 percent (9.1). The operating profit takes account of restructuring costs totalling for relocating Menerga's production to . A loss of SEK -24 million after tax was recorded (profit of SEK 170 million ).

after tax was recorded (profit of ). Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK +403 million (+279).

(+279). Earnings per share (basic) were SEK -0.12 (0.79).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"Systemair's third quarter, which covers November to January, is normally our weakest quarter, except for the previous year which was unusually strong. We see achieving an organic growth of 0.1 percent as a statement of strength. The adjusted operating profit for the period amounted to SEK 198 M (277). We are very satisfied that during the period we signed a series of strategic and large contracts/agreements in different parts of the world and shows the growth potential that lies ahead."

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.1 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and today employs approximately 6,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 10.5 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate via energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007, and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

