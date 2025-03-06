Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2024/25

PRESS RELEASE, 6 MARCH 2025

Third quarter, November 2024 – January 2025

Organic growth was +5.4 percent (+0.1).

Net sales increased by 7.6 percent to SEK 3,042 million (2,827), of which the currency effect amounted to +1.6 percent.

(2,827), of which the currency effect amounted to +1.6 percent. Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 213 million (198). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 7.0 percent (7.0).

(198). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 7.0 percent (7.0). Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 201 million (73). The Group's operating margin was 6.6 percent (2.6).

(73). The Group's operating margin was 6.6 percent (2.6). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 135 million (-24).

(-24). Earnings per share (basic) were SEK 0.62 (-0.12).

(-0.12). Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +206 million (403).

Nine months, May 2024 – January 2025

Organic growth was +2.5 percent (+5.2).

Net sales increased by 1.2 percent to SEK 9,299 million (9,188), of which the currency effect amounted to -1.8 percent.

(9,188), of which the currency effect amounted to -1.8 percent. Adjusted operating profit totalled SEK 866 million (858). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 9.3 percent (9.3).

(858). The Group's adjusted operating margin was 9.3 percent (9.3). Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 854 million (730). The Group's operating margin was 9.2 percent (7.9).

(730). The Group's operating margin was 9.2 percent (7.9). Profit after tax amounted to SEK 581 million (464).

(464). Earnings per share totalled SEK 2.77 (2.23).

(2.23). Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK +800 million (+1,142).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"The quarter shows organic growth of 5.4 percent. All regions except Eastern Europe grew during the quarter. Systemair's third quarter, covering the November–January period, is normally the seasonally weakest. This year's Christmas and New Year holidays brought fewer working days than usual in many of our factories and markets as a result of longer continuous holidays. Against that background, we are pleased to report an adjusted operating margin of 7.0 percent and a robust gross margin. Our consistent drive for continued organic growth and improved profitability is paying off."

Note: This is information such which Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 (CET) on 6 March 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

