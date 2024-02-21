Systemair Nomination Committee

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual general meeting on 31 August 2023, it was resolved that the nomination committee shall consist of representatives of three of the largest shareholders or owner groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register as of 31 January 2024.

It is hereby announced that after consultation between the company's three largest shareholders, ebm-papst AB has chosen to relinquish their seat on the nomination committee. The fourth largest shareholder Alecta has therefore been contacted. The nomination committee has been appointed to consist of the following persons:

Lennart Francke (Chairman), Swedbank Robur Fonder

Gerald Engström, Färna Invest AB

Magnus Tell , Alecta

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, [email protected].

The annual meeting will be held on 29 August 2024, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden.

For further information contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.1 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 10.5 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

