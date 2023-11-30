Systemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on December 7

Systemair AB

30 Nov, 2023, 02:32 ET

Press Release, 30 November 2023

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q2 for the financial year 2023/24 will be published at 08:00 CET on December 7, 2023.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CET on December 7, 2023. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast:

If you would like to participate in the webcast, please register via the link below.

After registration, you will receive a link to confirm your email.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions at any time during the presentation by submitting a written question via webcast.

https://www.investis-live.com/systemair/65606ef8464d140d002023fa/hdrt

If you wish to participate by phone, see details below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5051 0031

International: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

Code: 43046723

Above information is published at group.systemair.com 

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.1 billion in the 2022/23 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 10.5 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

