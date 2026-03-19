Systemair's main owner increases his shareholding

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair's founder Gerald Engström, who also serves as Vice Chairman of Systemair AB and is the company's principal owner, has purchased 1,500,000 shares in Systemair.

Following the transaction, Gerald Engström, through Färna Invest, holds 90,576,648 shares in the company, corresponding to 43.5% of the total number of shares.

The transaction was carried out on 18 March 2026 at an average price of 72.50 SEK

For further information, please contact:

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

[email protected]

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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