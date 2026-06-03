Systemair's Q4 report and invitation to the conference call June 10, 2026

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Systemair AB

Jun 03, 2026, 01:59 ET

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair ABs (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: SYSR) Interim Report Q4 for the financial year 2025/26 will be published at 07:00 CEST on June 10, 2026.

Press and analyst meeting will be organised at 09:00 CEST on June 10, 2026. The report will be presented by Robert Larsson, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

To participate in the webcast, please register on the link below:
Q4 Report 2025/2026

To participate via teleconference, please register on the link below:
Q4 Report 2025/2026

After registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions by submitting a written question via the webcast and verbally via the teleconference.

Information will be published on our web site Systemair Group

After the event, the presentation and webcast will be available on our web:
Reports and Presentations

For further information, please contact:

Robert Larsson, CEO, [email protected], +46 72 232 95 70
Anders Ulff, CFO, [email protected], + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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