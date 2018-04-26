PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 after U.S. market hours.
Management will provide pre-recorded remarks on the Company's first quarter 2018 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1st. To access the remarks please dial (412-717-9224) ten minutes prior to the start time. The pre-recorded remarks will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.
If you cannot listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.systemax.com for approximately 90 days.
About Systemax Inc.
Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com) is a provider of industrial products in North America and technology products in France, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brands are Global Industrial and Inmac Wstore.
Investor/Media Contact:
Mike Smargiassi
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systemax-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-on-may-1-2018-300637230.html
SOURCE Systemax Inc.
Share this article