Systemax Inc. To Report First Quarter 2018 Results On May 1, 2018

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 after U.S. market hours.

Management will provide pre-recorded remarks on the Company's first quarter 2018 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1st. To access the remarks please dial (412-717-9224) ten minutes prior to the start time. The pre-recorded remarks will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at www.systemax.com in the investor relations section.