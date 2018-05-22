Systemax to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2018

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) today announced that Larry Reinhold, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrial & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Thursday, May 31st.
Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with management should notify their KeyBanc representative.
About Systemax Inc.
Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America and technology products in France, going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brands are Global Industrial and Inmac Wstore.
