Systemax to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrials & Basic Materials Conference 2018

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) today announced that Larry Reinhold, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tex Clark, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Industrial & Basic Materials Conference in Boston on Thursday, May 31st.

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with management should notify their KeyBanc representative.