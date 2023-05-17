SystemForward's TemperaturePro Announces AtmosAir Solutions as Strategic Air Purification Technology Partner

News provided by

AtmosAir

17 May, 2023, 13:55 ET

Committed to healthier and more sustainable indoor spaces

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosAir Solutions, a leader in indoor air purification and monitoring solutions, today announced a strategic sales partnership in air purification technology of SystemForward's TemperaturePro, an industry leader in HVAC residential and light commercial services nationally.

The commitment and collaboration further support SystemForward's TemperaturePro commitment to health and wellness among the franchise owners the company has across North America, servicing residential homes, communities and light commercial office and retail buildings.

Continue Reading

AtmosAir Solutions' patented bi-polar ionization technology, installed in residential and building HVAC systems, improves wellness by suppressing airborne and surface micro-organisms and pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, and mold, and reduces odors as well as unhealthy and irritating volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The technology makes residences and buildings more sustainable while reducing energy and operational costs.

According to AtmosAir Solutions, Microchem Laboratory, one of the world's preeminent laboratories for testing EPA and FDA registered sanitizing products, found its BPI technology lowers the risk of exposure to bacteria, mold, dust, odors, and volatile organic compounds. In a certified controlled lab test, AtmosAir's BPI technology was shown to reduce Coronavirus 229E by 99.92% in 30 minutes or less in a contained space.

"As a result of the pandemic, there is a major focus on cleaning and sanitization, and we quickly recognized that it's not just about servicing HVAC systems, but it's about proactively cleaning indoor environments with continuous air cleaning technologies," Ken Metcalf, Director of Operations of SystemForward said. "Air quality and purification is an important part of health and wellness, and we're proud to be partnering with AtmosAir to integrate this technology for improved air quality and real-time monitoring in homes and buildings."

"We are pleased to partner with a premier brand like SystemForward's TemperaturePro," said Steve Levine, President and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions. "They are leaders in HVAC residential and light commercial services, and this partnership further establishes their commitment to health, wellness and sustainability for all of their customers."

SystemForward, the Franchise Management Company, of Pop-A-Lock, provides locksmith services through 8,500 franchisees as well as The ProNetwork brands TemperaturePro and PlumbingPro.

Clean indoor air quality represents a major step toward transforming spaces to make an impact on consumers and businesses while creating environments that are healthier, comfortable, and efficient.

About SystemForward
What began as one Pop-A-Lock location in 1955, SystemForward America has now turned into a multi-franchise company expanding across North America. SFA is the Franchise Management Company of Pop-A-Lock as well The ProNetwork Brands, including TemperaturePro and PlumbingPro. Based out of Lafayette, Louisiana, SystemForward America is dedicated to improving people's lives by providing industry-leading professional services and customer experiences.

About AtmosAir Solutions
AtmosAir Solutions of Fairfield, CT is a leader in solutions for healthier indoor air. The company provides bi-polar ionization air purification technologies that actively, continuously work to bring the benefits of improved air quality to life in all types of built environments. AtmosAir technologies are installed in more than 7,500 buildings worldwide. More information can be found at www.atmosair.com.

Media Contacts:

AtmosAir Solutions
John Goodman
(914) 841-6214
[email protected]
[email protected]

SOURCE AtmosAir

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.