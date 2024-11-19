Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum as 120+ Key Companies at the Forefront | DelveInsight

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and tissue damage across multiple organ systems, such as the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, and brain. The incidence of autoimmune diseases, including SLE, has been increasing globally, with a significant impact on demand for targeted and effective therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's 'Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline systemic lupus erythematosus therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 120+ active players working to develop 140+ pipeline therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for systemic lupus erythematosus treatment. Key systemic lupus erythematosus companies such as Roche, ImmuPharma, UCB, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Vera Therapeutics, Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd., BeiGene, Jiangsu Renocell Biotech Company, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Red de Terapia Celular, Kira Pharmacenticals (US), LLC., Jemincare, Galapagos NV, Alumis, argenx, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Zenas Biopharma, Horizon Therapeutics, Provention Bio, Janssen Research & Development, Eli Lilly and Company, Medsenic, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Resolve Therapeutics, ILTOO, Janssen, Alpine Immune Sciences, Kezar Life Sciences, Neovacs, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Q32 Bio Inc., Conduit Pharmaceuticals, Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Kyverna Therapeutics, ImmPACT Bio, Genrix ( Shanghai ) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Gracell Biotechnologies ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd., Cabaletta Bio, Tenet Medicines, Ascentage Pharma Group Inc., InnoCare, Eisai, Sorrento Therapeutics, Carna Bioscience, Yake Biotechnology, Equillium, Daiichi Sankyo Company, SinoMab Bioscience Ltd, Citryll BV, Sareum, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Takeda, Synthekine, Hangzhou Sumgen Biotech Co., Ltd., Sana Biotechnology, Hoffmann-La Roche, Guangdong Ruishun Biotech Co., Ltd, Shanghai Ming Ju Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Autolus Limited, Nkarta, Inc., Luminary Therapeutics, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ming Ju Biotechnology, IGM Biosciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Fate Therapeutics, Cugene Inc., Century Therapeutics, Inc., Cullinan Therapeutics Inc., Juno Therapeutics, Inc., EdiGene Inc., Atara Biotherapeutics, Annexon, Inc., Adicet Therapeutics, Bioray Laboratories, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Co., Ltd., Pregene ShenZhen Biotechnology, Artiva Bio, KeyMed Biosciences, IASO, JW Therapeutics, ROME Therapeutics, Ventus Therapeutics, Allosite Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences, LongBio Pharma, Amytrx Therapeutics, Corestem, Eliem Therapeutics, SinoMab Bioscience Ltd., and others are evaluating new systemic lupus erythematosus drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new systemic lupus erythematosus drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline therapies such as Obinutuzumab, Lupuzor (IPP-201101), Dapirolizumab pegol, Cenerimod, BIIB059, Upadacitinib, Deucravacitinib, Atacicept, MIL62, Zanubrutinib, RY_SW01 cell injection|Basic treatment, Ravulizumab, Rapcabtagene autoleucel, PF-06823859, Mesenchymal stem cells (MSC), KP104, JMKX000189, Iptacopan, GLPG3667, ESK-001, Elsubrutinib, Efgartigimod alfa, Edecesertib, Ianalumab, Obexelimab (XmAb5871), Daxdilimab (VIB7734), PRV-3279, Nipocalimab, ABBV 599, NKTR-358 (LY3471851), Arscimed, SAR441344 , Enpatoran, RSLV-132, Aldesleukin, Daratumumab, Branebrutinib, BMS-986256, ALPN-101, KZR-616, IFNα kinoid, KPG 818, Descartes-08, CFZ533, APL-2, ALXN2050, ADX-097, AZD1656, MB-CART19.1, KYV-101, IMPT-514, GR1603, GC012F Injection, CABA-201, Budoprutug, APG-2575, ICP-022, E6742, ALPN-303, AC0058, Mosunetuzumab, AS-0871, CD19/BCMA CAR T-cells, PF-06835375, EQ001 (Itolizumab), DS-7011a, SM03, CIT-013, SDC-1801, UBP1213, TQB3702, TAK-079, TAK-007, SYNCAR-001, SG301, SC291, RO7507062, RJMty19 (CD19-CAR-DNT cells), Relma-cel, PIT565, Obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel), NKX019, LMY-920, KK4277, JWCAR201, Imvotamab, GSK4527363, GSK4347859, FT819, CUG252, CNTY-101, CLN-978, CC-97540, Belantamab, ATHENA CAR-T ATA3219, ANX009, ADI-001, BRL-301 , T-cell injection targeting CD19 chimeric antigen receptor, CNCT19, RD06-04, PRG-2311, PRG-1801, AlloNK, CM313, CT103A, JWCAR 029, Research program: endogenous reverse transcriptase inhibitors, VENT 03, ONT01, BCMA-CD19 cCAR T cells, CB-010, LP-005, AMTX 100, CE211AT15, TN-119, SN1011, QX002N, RSLV-145, Recombinant human plasma gelsolin, LN-008, TST 008, IBL 100s, and others are under different phases of systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trials. In October 2024 , the FDA approved the investigational new drug (IND) application for Cullinan Therapeutics' CLN-978 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

the FDA approved the investigational new drug (IND) application for Cullinan Therapeutics' CLN-978 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In September 2024 , Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Descartes-08 for the treatment of juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM).

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Descartes-08 for the treatment of juvenile dermatomyositis (JDM). In September 2024 , Caribou Biosciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast-track designation to CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Caribou Biosciences announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted fast-track designation to CAR T-cell therapy CB-010 for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In September 2024 , UCB and Biogen reported successful results from their Phase III clinical trial of the PHOENYCS GO study, which tested dapirolizumab pegol as a treatment for moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus.

reported successful results from their Phase III clinical trial of the PHOENYCS GO study, which tested dapirolizumab pegol as a treatment for moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus. In August 2024 , Conduit Pharmaceuticals announced they will be conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate AZD1656 for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

, Conduit Pharmaceuticals announced they will be conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate AZD1656 for the treatment of multiple autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). In July 2024 , the first individual received the therapy Descartes-08 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. This therapy has been previously administered to patients with myasthenia gravis, a long-term autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness.

the first individual received the therapy Descartes-08 to treat systemic lupus erythematosus. This therapy has been previously administered to patients with myasthenia gravis, a long-term autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness. In February 2024 , Idorsia Pharmaceuticals formed a major global research and development partnership with Viatris to advance and commercialize two Phase III assets, selatogrel and cenerimod, on a global scale.

The systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage systemic lupus erythematosus drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the systemic lupus erythematosus clinical trial landscape.

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Overview

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues in various parts of the body. The exact cause of SLE is unknown, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic, environmental, and hormonal factors. Common triggers include infections, sunlight exposure, and certain medications. Women, particularly of childbearing age, are more commonly affected.

Symptoms of SLE vary widely and can affect many organ systems, leading to a wide range of clinical presentations. Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes, photosensitivity, and fever. More severe cases can affect the kidneys, heart, lungs, and central nervous system, potentially leading to life-threatening complications.

Diagnosis of SLE is based on a combination of clinical features and laboratory tests. The antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is a common initial screening tool, but additional tests like anti-double stranded DNA (anti-dsDNA) and anti-Smith antibodies, as well as assessments of kidney and liver function, are often necessary. Diagnosis can be challenging because SLE symptoms often mimic those of other diseases.

Treatment for SLE focuses on managing symptoms and preventing flares. Mild cases may be treated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antimalarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine. More severe cases may require corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs such as azathioprine, methotrexate, or newer biologics like belimumab. Lifestyle modifications, such as avoiding excessive sun exposure and managing stress, are also essential in controlling the disease.

A snapshot of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Obinutuzumab Roche Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cell death inhibitors; Cell death stimulants Intravenous Lupuzor (IPP-201101) ImmuPharma Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous Dapirolizumab pegol UCB Phase III CD40 ligand inhibitors Intravenous Cenerimod Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Phase III Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators Oral BIIB059 Biogen Phase III Immunomodulators Subcutaneous Upadacitinib AbbVie Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitors Oral Deucravacitinib Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase III TYK2 kinase inhibitors Oral Atacicept Vera Therapeutics Phase III B cell activating factor inhibitors; Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13 inhibitors Subcutaneous

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Therapeutics Assessment

The systemic lupus erythematosus pipeline report proffers an integral view of the systemic lupus erythematosus emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Cell death inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Immunomodulators, CD40 ligand inhibitors, Sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulators, Calcineurin inhibitors, Immunosuppressants, Janus kinase 1 inhibitors, TYK2 kinase inhibitors, B cell activating factor inhibitors, Tumour necrosis factor ligand superfamily member 13 inhibitors

Table of Contents

1. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

