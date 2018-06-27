SystemOne Launches Aspect Disease Intelligence Platform

Aspect is a completely new iteration of a product that began as GxAlert, the first platform to connect GeneXperts in 40+ countries, managing nearly 5 million TB, Ebola, and HIV diagnostic results. Aspect extends these capabilities to connect to any device and handle any diagnostic data in any country.

Aspect offers advanced features for clinical and operational control, and provides an extremely flexible platform, with easily customizable reports and SMS, email and dashboard communications. Some of Aspect's features include:

Delivering diagnostic results to clinicians, supervisors, officials and even patients

Collecting and protecting patient data

Linking diagnosis to treatment

Stock-out prevention and supply management

Supply use-rate analysis and forecasting

Device utilization and maintenance analysis

Fully customizable communication and reporting features

Advanced user permissions to control data access

Easy integration with laboratory information systems or EMRs

World-class data protection and security

"Medical diagnostics are the key to identifying and responding to disease as quickly as possible," said Chris Macek, CEO of SystemOne. "Unfortunately, the power of diagnostics cannot be unlocked if data isn't delivered and interpreted rapidly. If data can move faster than disease, humanity will win the fight against rapidly-spreading infectious diseases."

"Today, around the world, our customers are deploying platforms ranging from electronic medical records (EMRs) to laboratory information systems," said Aaron Oppenheimer, Product Manager for Aspect. "Our mission is to create the missing piece that ensures the rapid movement of actionable data through health systems, acting in concert with whatever other data systems a customer has. For regions or health systems that have no data infrastructure, Aspect can manage it all. Aspect ensures the right information gets to the right person at the right time in the cycle of care."

About SystemOne:

Founded in Massachusetts in 2012, SystemOne focuses on producing solutions for disease surveillance and response. SystemOne has offices in Springfield and Boston, MA and Johannesburg, South Africa.

