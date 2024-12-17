Systems East Connects Xpress-pay Digital Payment Solution to Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Platform for Enhanced Security, Tokenization, and New Features

Systems East provides leading-edge payment and security solutions for organizations seeking to simplify operations while elevating data security for millions of consumers.

CORTLAND, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems East, Inc. announced today it completed its work with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Platform to integrate Xpress-pay with the platform, an open network-agnostic ecosystem offering modular payment services akin to an app store for sellers. Through Systems East's work with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Platform, Xpress-pay now leverages the Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solution's Token Management Service, delivering enhanced data security and accelerating the time-to-market.

Xpress-pay, a nationwide online and mobile bill payment platform, serves thousands of businesses and government clients across over eighty industries, processing billions of dollars annually.

"We're very excited about this new collaboration with Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Platform and the additional value the Network Token Integration will offer our clients. The enhanced security this delivers will also benefit everyone using Xpress-pay", said James Buttino, President at Systems East.

The update was rolled out in July for all clients, current and future, at no additional cost.

Systems East selected Cybersource, a Visa Acceptance Solution to provide consumers and businesses alike with new, more secure ways to receive money.

About Systems East, Inc. & Xpress-pay

Established in 1981, Systems East pioneered in migrating county government offices to PC networks, saving millions of tax dollars. They've since launched several innovations to improve organizations and enhance their clients' lives. Xpress-pay, initially released in 2005 as a premium online and mobile bill payment platform, has attracted thousands of diverse businesses to their expanding client portfolio. Serving clients across the U.S., Canada, and the U.S.V.I., Xpress-pay processes billions in payments annually. In July, they celebrated the milestone of earning their clients over $100M in additional revenue.

Media Contact:

Thomas Buttino

[email protected]

SOURCE Systems East, Inc.