Systems Engineering Offers Full-Spectrum CMMC Compliance Services to Address Department of Defense (DoD) Contract Requirements

CMMC RPO Integrates Managed IT, Cybersecurity, and CMMC Advisory for the Defense Industrial Base.

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Engineering, a premier Managed Service Provider (MSP) and CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization (RPO), today announced its Full-Spectrum CMMC Compliance Services. These solutions are designed for the DoD supply chain to prepare for and achieve CMMC compliance to fulfill defense contract obligations.

"Navigating CMMC compliance can be challenging, especially with the complexity of managing the vast number of requirements across multiple vendors," said Erik Thomas, Director of Advisory Services at Systems Engineering. "At Systems Engineering, we've developed a proven process for guiding businesses in the Defense Industrial Base(DIB) through each compliance step. Our end-to-end approach combines expert advisory services with compliance-focused managed IT and cybersecurity solutions, offering a trusted, single-source partner to help companies gain CMMC compliance."

Tailored Services for Every Stage of CMMC Compliance

Systems Engineering's Full-Spectrum CMMC Compliance Services offer flexible solutions tailored to each organization's unique needs:

CMMC Advisory and Compliance-Focused Managed Services : For businesses seeking comprehensive CMMC support, Systems Engineering provides certified Registered Practitioner (RP) consultants and a managed services team to handle critical IT and security operations. From initial gap assessment through targeted remediation and assistance in the certification process, our team ensures your organization can confidently approach a certification assessment

: For businesses seeking comprehensive CMMC support, Systems Engineering provides certified Registered Practitioner (RP) consultants and a managed services team to handle critical IT and security operations. From initial gap assessment through targeted remediation and assistance in the certification process, our team ensures your organization can confidently approach a certification assessment Compliance-Focused Managed Services : Unlike typical MSPs, Systems Engineering integrates compliance directly into its managed services, delivering fully managed IT and cybersecurity services aligned with CMMC standards. With NIST standards operationalized at the core, the services focus on remediating compliance gaps and upholding stringent cybersecurity practices.

: Unlike typical MSPs, Systems Engineering integrates compliance directly into its managed services, delivering fully managed IT and cybersecurity services aligned with CMMC standards. With NIST standards operationalized at the core, the services focus on remediating compliance gaps and upholding stringent cybersecurity practices. Exceeding Standards with Comprehensive Support: The firm's approach goes beyond the basic 110 controls outlined in NIST SP 800-171, supporting all 320 detailed assessment objectives from the assessor's guide. This exhaustive methodology reduces the risk of surprises during formal assessments, providing a smoother path to certification.

"Being both an RPO and an MSP allows us to control, remediate, and implement IT and cybersecurity operations that align with requirements," added Laura Spencer, Technology Compliance Consultant, and CMMC Registered Practitioner at Systems Engineering. "We take pride in preparing our clients for assessment and ensuring a secure and efficient IT environment to support business growth."

About Systems Engineering

Systems Engineering is a leading Managed Service Provider and CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization committed to delivering comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions. With over 190 network engineers, security professionals, project managers, and account managers, Systems Engineering focuses on aligning technology with business goals to drive growth and efficiency.

For more information about Systems Engineering's Full-Spectrum CMMC Compliance Services, please visit www.systemsengineering.com/cmmc/ or contact:

