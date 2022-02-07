Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) Announces Opening of Charlotte, North Carolina Office

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI), an employee-owned business and technology management consulting firm, opened a new location to serve clients in the Charlotte, North Carolina metro area on January 1, 2022.

SEI's Charlotte office is led by a tight-knit team of dedicated local consultants living in the Charlotte area. Managing Director Nilsa Algarin, born and raised in Puerto Rico, has relocated to Charlotte from an existing SEI office to ensure continuity of the company's culture. "The spirit of entrepreneurship and community in Charlotte made a significant contribution to our decision to launch an office here," Algarin says.

Algarin joined SEI eight years ago and has over 25 years of experience leading technical teams in the implementation of large-scale digital transformations for Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries. Her experience includes launching new omnichannel eCommerce platforms and products, cloud solutions, mobile and web apps, and data platforms. Algarin has been instrumental in leading and coaching her clients in the adoption of Agile and DevOps methodologies.

"We talked a lot about cultural alignment when opening the Charlotte office," says Algarin. "Charlotte is in close proximity to our offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., which allows for easy communication and collaboration. This will help our Charlotte consultants get the support they need to succeed, as well as ensure the continued commitment, extensive knowledge, and superior service that are trademarks of SEI."

Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI, adds: "We believe creating the right foundation — including driving collaboration between SEI offices, supplying the right resources, and recruiting exceptional talent — enables our consultants to foster long-lasting client relationships and bring the best of SEI to Charlotte."

SEI's local model provides opportunities for consultants already in the Charlotte area or those who might be looking to relocate there. Working in the community they call home, and having a national network of more than 250 highly experienced consultants with whom to collaborate, is part of what differentiates SEI consultants.

"We're proud to have the opportunity to be a part of Charlotte's growth, economically and as a community," Algarin adds. "In addition to targeting industries with proven longevity in Charlotte, we are also closely following market trends so we can meet the evolving needs of our clients in this area."

SEI's Charlotte office is located at 307 W. Tremont Ave. Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28203.

For more information, contact Nilsa Algarin - (704) 909-7720.

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is a business and technology consulting firm composed exclusively of highly experienced professionals delivering superior value to local clients since 1992. SEI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

SEI focuses on providing world-class delivery leadership with additional expertise in technology enablement, experience design, and data and analytics across a variety of business functions and industries.

Visit www.sei.com for more information.

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI)