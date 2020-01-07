Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) Announces Opening of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Office

SEI's Philadelphia office is led by a tight-knit team of dedicated local consultants. In addition to leadership from these consultants, John Tarczewski, Managing Principal of the new office, will lead its efforts to recruit new team members, and to develop new client relationships. Originally recruited to SEI's Boston office, Tarczewski brings nearly a decade of experience with SEI that includes aiding in the launch of the company's New York office in 2013 and providing delivery oversight for a range of high-revenue SEI clients across industries.

"We've been prospecting Philadelphia for a couple years in the hopes of opening an office there," says Tarczewski. "We've conducted thorough market analysis, established new business partnerships, and evaluated the local talent pool to ensure we are well-positioned to scale successfully."

Bill Gallagher, CEO of SEI adds, "We're extremely discerning when it comes to entering a new market — we need to feel confident that we have the grounding to build long-lasting client relationships, the resources and ability to recruit best-in-class talent, and the ability to collaborate with other SEI offices."

Gallagher cites Philadelphia as an ideal location for fulfilling these demands: "The thriving healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences industries in the area have already provided us with meaningful opportunities to build core clientele, and we're hoping to expand into the financial services sector, which has a significant presence throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey." Additionally, he points to the value of the city's location, considering its proximity to SEI offices in both New York and Washington, D.C.

SEI's local model provides opportunities for seasoned consultants already in the Philadelphia area, or looking to relocate there. The ability to live and work in the same community, combined with the strength and support of a national SEI presence behind each office, allows our consultants to deliver superior value and form long-term partnerships.

Tarczewski, who originally hails from Philadelphia, is "excited to lead the process of bringing the SEI business model to [his] hometown," pointing to the company's signature flat management structure as one of its primary selling points. "SEI is uniquely attractive to both clients and talent because of our approach to consulting. Built on a network of 300 highly experienced owner-consultants, the SEI business model is centered around collaboration, which enables us to integrate into clients' existing business models and workflow and serve as extensions of their own teams. We're not in the business of quick-fixes; we're in the business of adding value through meaningful, long-term partnerships. And we're looking forward to bringing this approach to the Philadelphia metro area."

SEI's Philadelphia office is located at 21 S. 11th Street, Suite 223, Philadelphia, PA 19107.

For more information, contact ktucker@sei.com.

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is a business and technology consulting firm comprised exclusively of highly experienced professionals delivering superior value to local clients since 1992 with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. SEI focuses on providing world-class delivery leadership with additional expertise in technology enablement, experience design, and data and analytics across a variety of business functions and industries.

Visit www.sei.com for more information.

SOURCE Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI)

Related Links

https://www.sei.com

