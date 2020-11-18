Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is Named #2 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine

"During my 15 years with SEI serving as a consultant, managing director, and CEO, I have seen ups and downs in the market and competitive advantages lost and gained. Through all of this, I have been amazed at the nimbleness of our people to adapt to changing environments," says CEO Bill Gallagher. "While 2020 has been filled with unique challenges, this resilience and agility have been more apparent than ever. I am incredibly proud how we have made the most of a virtual workplace, delivered consistently excellent solutions for our clients, and continued to build relationships, camaraderie, and trust with one another during these trying times."

Over the course of the last decade, Consulting Magazine has pointed to SEI's collaborative culture, flat management structure, and local service delivery model as key differentiators that have helped secure its recurring place on the "Best Firms to Work For" lists.

"Looking to the future, I am excited to work with my colleagues to ensure that SEI remains one of the best firms to work for," Gallager says. "We will focus on maintaining a culture that creates solidarity and sociability — both of which are vital to ensuring the health of our employee ownership model and guaranteeing that clients receive the best service possible."

Additionally, Gallager adds that "[while] servicing clients will remain SEI's top priority, the firm is placing an increased focus on promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. You can't maintain a strong culture without ensuring all people feel included and valued — that's part of what makes SEI a great place to work."

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): SEI is a management consulting firm with offices across the United States. Since 1992, our consultants have delivered practical and impactful business and technology solutions.

With support from our national organization, our experienced local teams work with clients to define business goals and design custom solutions for their unique needs. By combining local expertise with best-in-class collaboration, we help technologies, organizations, and people achieve more.

