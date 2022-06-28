Systems Integrator Flintech launches Customer Issue Resolution and Tracking Power App for retailers

WILMINGTON, Del., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Gold Partner and system integrator, Flintech, has launched a new Power App for retailers, to manage and track customer issues and enhance service levels.

This App will help resolve customer-reported issues more efficiently and maintain compliance to customer service policies and the Consumer Bill of Rights. When a consumer reports an issue, it is entered into the app, and store management and central users are notified. Store Managers can use the app to record incidents and take action to respond to the customer.

There are different workflows to direct issues to the proper store or department and escalate the issue if required. Notifications alert users to new issues, when an issue is assigned and resolved, and timed notifications will flag if an issue hasn't been progressed within a set timeframe.

Users can search issues by case ID, title or name and simple reporting through Power BI enables users to track metrics to identify trends and implement preventative changes.

The Flintech Customer Issue Resolution and Tracking Power App has already been deployed by a major department store chain which is using it to empower store colleagues to tackle and resolve any customer issues that arise. Issues were historically managed at store level, with little central visibility of common issues or whether cases were being successfully resolved. The retailer will now be able to track and analyse all issues, leading to faster resolution, improved customer satisfaction and longer-term issue prevention.

This application shows the potential of PowerApps to democratise data and deliver solutions to real-world business challenges simply and quickly.

Flintech is inviting other retailers to trial the Customer Issue Resolution and Tracking app free for 45 days so they can experience first-hand the benefits of PowerApps, streamlining data into a single location to solve business challenges and make incremental progress towards wider digital transformation.

About Flintech

Flintech brings simplicity to complex technology and your digital transformation. Whether you're looking to implement a new ERP system or upgrade legacy infrastructure, we take the ambiguity out of the equation and provide a clear path to ROI using Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

We create technology roadmaps based on business priorities, not the other way around. Then we deploy those solutions without disruption to your business. It's that simple. With over 30 years of experience our team is resourceful, agile and deliver on time, on budget.

Flintech is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Inner Circle member and one of only ten Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners managed globally.

Real solutions. Real people. Real results.

Flintech is a company of the Flintfox International Group.

