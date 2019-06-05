Systems integrators go all in on DocuSign Agreement Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the potential for adoption across a broad range of enterprises, three national systems integrators today launched consulting practices dedicated to the DocuSign Agreement Cloud—a suite of products and integrations for digitally transforming how organizations prepare, sign, act-on, and manage agreements.

The new practices from ATG, Simplus and Spaulding Ridge aim to help organizations modernize their systems of agreement using the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. They all offer dedicated resources for the design, rollout and support of these solutions—including enterprise architecture, business process re-engineering, and change management, as well as deep technical expertise on the products themselves.

The systems integrators' coverage spans the majority of industries, including communications, financial services, technology, healthcare, and public sector. For example, in financial services, clients are already engaging integrators to modernize agreement processes around LIBOR remediation and treasury management, among other areas. And in the public sector, the opportunity to simplify processes inside and between agencies and departments is a vast one for integrators, given how complex the legacy technology landscape can be in government.

"Our organization build client-facing practices around best in cloud technologies," said John Beringer, associate principal at Spaulding Ridge. "That's what we see with the DocuSign Agreement Cloud: it's an entirely new way for us to help our customers to accelerate how they do business."

"From the outset we knew the DocuSign Agreement Cloud was a major step forward in simplifying and accelerating the way that companies think about, work with and manage their agreement processes," said Lance Evanson, EVP of strategy and business development at Simplus. "We have a strong partnership with DocuSign and have helped elevate our joint customers' use of technology to deliver better results for their end users. We are expanding our DocuSign practice to make that even more effective."

"DocuSign's electronic signature functionality and SpringCM Contract Management solution are already important components in ATG's monetization ecosystem. We are pleased to see the evolution of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, and its close alignment with the core concepts in Quote-to-Cash. We look forward to sharing the mutual benefits with our clients around the world," said Tom Stergios, SVP: strategy and corporate development at ATG, a Cognizant company.

"With over a dozen native applications and more than 350 integrations into popular industry applications, the DocuSign Agreement Cloud enables business to be done faster with less risk, lower costs, and better experiences for customers, partners, and employees," said Mark Register, SVP business development and channels at DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). "It speaks volumes that our partners are making this commitment, and that they already see ways to realize the potential in the market."

