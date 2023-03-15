Systems Solution, Inc. Opens New Company Headquarters and Depot Services in Wayne, PA.

WAYNE, Pa., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Solution, Inc. (SSI), a leading provider of IT solutions and consulting for business, today announced that they are opening their new office in Wayne, PA. After almost three decades in their King of Prussia headquarters, the new, modern office space is ready to better accommodate SSI's expanding team, collaborate with clients, and support their continued success.

SSI Wayne Office

Located at 1255 Drummers Lane, Suite 100, in Wayne PA, the new space is a collaboration hub with enhanced communication tools for both clients and employees. In addition, a dedicated, secure, equipment preparation and depot space has been added adjacent to Suite 100.

"Our new space reflects our commitment to providing the best possible IT solutions and services to our clients in both the surrounding area and nationwide," said Simon Beeny, Director of Business Development, SSI. "We believe that this new location will help us better meet the needs of our customers, employees, and business operations. We are looking forward to hosting our clients for in-office strategic planning meetings in 2023."

SSI now provides full end-to-end depot and fulfillment services and solutions. From hardware deployment to break/fix and asset management, they are uniquely positioned to handle all hardware needs.

Their services include:

Workstation Engineering Services: Operating system development and maintenance and expertise with leading software distribution tools.

Technology Deployment Services: Dedicated project team, flexible deployment solutions, and innovative technology to minimize user disruption.

Break/Fix Services and Warranty Repair: Support for all major OEM devices (including Lenovo, Apple, Dell, Toshiba, HP, Fujitsu), A+ certified technicians, and global parts sourcing.

Asset Management Services: Global unified system to track all transactions with a global view of assets.

Device Management: Procurement assistance, configuration, break fix, and end user support of mobile devices.

For more information about SSI and its services, visit www.ssi-net.com or contact 610-510-4344.

About SSI:

SSI is a leading provider of managed IT services and cyber security services in the United States. The company's products and services include Managed IT Services, Cyber Security Services, Network & Data Security, Backup & Disaster Recovery, Cloud Managed Services, Hosted Desktop, Hosted Applications, Virtualization/Migration, Network Engineering, Mobile Device Management, Virtual CIO, Office 365, and VOIP Phones. SSI is headquartered in Philadelphia and has Data Centers in Pennsylvania and Nevada and supports organizations world-wide. Learn more by calling 610-510-4344 or visiting ssi-net.com.

SOURCE Systems Solution, Inc. (SSI)