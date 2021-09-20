Systems With Intelligence Announces the Addition of a New Vice President of Global Sales

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems With Intelligence has announced the addition of Ali Hamze as a new Vice President of Global Sales. Ali comes to SWI in order to help manage the increasingly expanding needs for automated asset monitoring. As the demand for TouchlessTM monitoring solutions grows, Systems With Intelligence leads the field, spurring the need for an experienced Vice President of Sales to direct the global sales strategy.

Ali brings 30 years of senior leadership level experience at General Electric to Systems With Intelligence, most recently as Director of Sales for Grid Automation in the Middle East region. Under Ali's leadership, he grew the GE market share in Grid Automation and was responsible for opening new markets & verticals in North Africa, Turkey and Pakistan.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ali to Systems With Intelligence," said Angelo Rizzo, president and CEO. "There is an incredible opportunity for global growth and Ali brings a tremendous amount of industry experience that will allow us to continue our market leadership."

"The electric power market needs this kind of solution to increase operational efficiencies and reliability," Mr. Hamze said upon announcing his decision to accept the position. "There has been more recent growth in the adoption of condition-based maintenance and awareness of asset health due to the advancements in sensor technology and communications. Furthermore, IoT and Digital Substations are at the core of what today's utilities, oil & gas and large industries are thinking about and implementing. Systems With Intelligence brings our customers closer to deploying the digital substation of the future with integrated TouchlessTM, thermal & visual monitoring systems. We look forward to working with customers across the globe to deploy these technologies and solve challenges in the operation, maintenance and reliability of their most valuable assets and to secure a position in their road map of deploying the digital substation of the future."

With roots as a small start-up in an expanding market, Systems With Intelligence has grown to become a global player in the world of utility asset monitoring. Just this year, the company has major wins with its latest IoT based product, the IM500, with on-board thermal and visual sensors, built-in communications and cloud-based dashboards.

For more information on TouchlessTM asset monitoring solutions by Systems With Intelligence, visit the company's official website at www.SystemsWithIntelligence.com.

Media contact:

Alex Legaspi

[email protected]

+1 289-562-0126

SOURCE Systems With Intelligence Inc.

Related Links

http://www.SystemsWithIntelligence.com

