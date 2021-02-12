Systemware Named Among the Nation's Best and Brightest Companies

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemware, Inc., an industry pioneer in enterprise content management, has been named a 2020 Winner of Wall Street Journal's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation.

The Best and Brightest competition recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more.

Systemware, Inc.

Systemware employees describe the company as having rewarding career growth in an inclusive environment where they feel motivated to openly contribute creative ideas and innovation. Systemware's teamwork mentality and empowering peer support has allowed the company to deliver exceptional customer service and to be a successful leader in the technology sector. With over 40 years of expertise in ECM, Systemware has the perfect recipe of brilliant minds, award-winning products, a supportive leadership team, and many fun and amazing perks. The positive culture has carried forward and continues to thrive today with outstanding employee satisfaction and retention.

"Since the beginning, we have been very intentional about creating a culture of doing what is right regardless of cost or risk. The positive energy is contagious and creates an environment we all enjoy each day," says Systemware President and COO, Frankie Basso. "It is an honor to be recognized in the Wall Street Journal for the culture we work hard to maintain," he adds.

On behalf of the entire Systemware team, congratulations to all of the amazing and talented companies receiving this recognition for 2020.

For more information about Systemware, visit us online or call 844.343.0200.

About Systemware

Systemware has been helping organizations of all industry sectors efficiently find, extract, and deliver information for over forty years. Systemware's intelligent, award-winning content services platform, Content Cloud, helps organizations modernize their content management systems, connect disparate repositories, streamline processes, and enable content for business intelligence. Systemware is committed to ensuring organizations meet information governance requirements in a manner that optimizes cost and complexity while providing a tailored experience for users.

