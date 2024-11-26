SystImmune, Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Initial results from a First-In-Human Ph1 study in relapsed refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) patients treated with BL-M11D1, a novel CD33 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced an upcoming poster presentation on BL-M11D1, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CD33 at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being hosted December 7 – 10th, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

BL-M11D1 is a potentially best-in-class ADC against CD33, a clinically validated target in AML and leverages the same linker payload as our lead program, BL-B01D1. Pre-clinical data disclosed earlier showed BL-M11D1 exhibited strong anti-tumor activity in CD33 expressing AML xenograft models and cell lines. At ASH we will present initial safety and efficacy data from the dose escalation portion of the study in relapsed/refractory AML patients. "These data support our conviction that BL-M11D1 has a potentially differentiated safety profile and can offer an important therapeutic option for patients with relapsed/refractory AML" said Jonathan Cheng, M.D., CMO of SystImmune. "The clinical data presented here and the recent approval of the BL-M11D1 US IND positions us to rapidly expand the program not only as a monotherapy but also in combination with other agents and improve outcomes for AML patients globally."

Details on for the ASH 2024 poster presentations are as follows:

BL-M11D1, a Novel CD33 Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), in Patients with Relapsed/ Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Initial Results from First-in-Human Phase 1 Study

Speaker: Lin Song (Tianjin, China)

Publication Number: 4260

Session Name: 616: Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Poster III

Session Date & Time: Monday, December 9th, 2024, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

The abstract is available online and can be accessed via the conference websites at ASH Annual Meeting Abstracts.

About BL-M11D1

The company is developing BL-M11D1, an ADC comprising a monoclonal antibody component binding CD33 and a linker-payload component that is composed of a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload and a stable enzyme-cleavable linker. BL-M11D1 works by triggering antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) when it binds to CD33 on cancer cells. In addition, the binding to CD33 causes its internalization followed by the release of the payload, which then kills the tumor cell.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

