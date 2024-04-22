SystImmune, Inc. Appoints Dr. Jie D'Elia as Chief Executive Officer

REDMOND, Wash., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc., a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Jie D'Elia, Ph.D., MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a diverse background spanning over two decades in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. D'Elia most recently served as Senior Vice President for business development in oncology, hematology, and cell therapy at Bristol Myers Squibb ("BMS"). Dr. D'Elia's extensive experience in drug development, strategic planning, and business development is poised to propel SystImmune into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Dr. Yi Zhu, Chairman of SystImmune, welcomed Dr. D'Elia to the SystImmune team, stating, "Jie is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of developing business strategy, forging strategic collaborations, and cultivating high-performing teams. I look forward to working with her as we steer SystImmune towards new horizons of development and success."

Dr. D'Elia shared her enthusiasm for the new role, saying, "SystImmune has carved a niche in the biopharmaceutical landscape with its success in developing first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics. Its highly differentiated platforms discovering bi-specific and multi-specific antibodies and ADCs stand out as a testament to its innovative capabilities. I am honored to join this accomplished team and am committed to advancing our pipeline of therapeutics to bring new treatment paradigms for patients in need."

Before joining SystImmune, Dr. D'Elia spent over a decade at BMS where she made significant contributions to BMS's pipeline evolution through multiple strategic partnerships and acquisitions in therapeutic areas ranging from oncology, cardiovascular, virology, fibrosis, and cell therapy. Prior to BMS, Dr. D'Elia served as the Vice President and Global Head of Business Development at Simcere Pharmaceutical. She previously worked at AstraZeneca, Boston Consulting Group and Baxter Healthcare. Throughout her career in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. D'Elia has orchestrated over $40 billion in strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, leveraging her strong business expertise and deep industry knowledge. Dr. D'Elia received her Ph.D. from the College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin and her MBA from Columbia Business School.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has multiple assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

