SystImmune, Inc. to Present New iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan) Data in Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer at ELCC 2026

- Safety & efficacy of iza-bren, an EGFRxHER3 bispecific topoisomerase inhibitor- based antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in combination with serplulimab (an anti-PD1 antibody), in treatment-naive patients with Extensive stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) will be presented

REDMOND, Wash., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SystImmune, Inc. (SystImmune), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced an abstract for iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan), a potentially first-in-class EGFRxHER3 bispecific antibody drug conjugate (ADC), will be presented at the European Lung Cancer Congress (ELCC 2026) taking place March 25 – 28 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Iza-bren is jointly developed by SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb under a collaboration and exclusive license agreement in territories outside of China.

The safety and efficacy results of iza-bren in combination with serplulimab in treatment-naive patients with Extensive Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer (ES-SCLC) will be presented at ELCC. The data highlight the continued progress of iza-bren clinical development in China and build upon the previously reported clinical activity in lung, breast, and bladder cancer patients at ASCO, ESMO, WCLC, and SABCS in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

"The data being presented at ELCC highlight the continued clinical progress of iza-bren and its potential as a novel treatment approach for patients with difficult-to-treat lung cancers," said Jonathan Cheng, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of SystImmune. "We are encouraged by the safety and efficacy signals observed with iza-bren in combination with serplulimab in treatment-naïve patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. These findings support further exploration of iza-bren–based combinations in earlier lines of therapy as we work to expand therapeutic options for patients with aggressive lung malignancies."

Details of the presentation at ELCC are below:‍‍

Phase II Study of iza-bren (BL-B01D1) in Combination with Serplulimab in Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Session Title: Proffered Paper Session 1

Presentation: 408O

Speaker: Fei Zhou (Shanghai, China)

Session Date & Time: Wednesday, March 25th, 2026, 2:45 PM-4:15 PM CET

About iza-bren

SystImmune, in collaboration with BMS outside of China, is developing iza-bren (BL-B01D1), a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets both EGFR and HER3, which are highly expressed in various epithelial cancers and are known to be associated with cancer cell proliferation and survival. Iza-bren's dual mechanism of action blocks EGFR and HER3 signals to cancer cells, reducing proliferation and survival signals. In addition, upon antibody mediated internalization, iza-bren's therapeutic novel Topo1i payload is released causing cytotoxic stress that leads to cancer cell death.

About SystImmune

SystImmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company located in Redmond, WA. It specializes in developing innovative cancer treatments using its established drug development platforms, focusing on bi-specific, multi-specific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SystImmune has several assets in various stages of clinical trials for solid tumor and hematologic indications. Alongside ongoing clinical trials, SystImmune has a robust preclinical pipeline of potential cancer therapeutics in the discovery or IND-enabling stages, representing cutting-edge biologics development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential clinical benefits of iza-bren, the timing and outcomes of regulatory interactions, and the future development and commercialization of iza-bren. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. SystImmune undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

SOURCE SystImmune, Inc.