SYSTM Foods Acquires HUMM Kombucha

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTM Foods, a functional beverage brand platform, announced the acquisition of HUMM Kombucha ("HUMM"). Since its inception, HUMM has been a pioneer in the low and zero-sugar kombucha and gut health beverage category. Today, it stands as one of the largest, fastest-growing, and most beloved brands in the space. HUMM will be part of the SYSTM brands portfolio, alongside plant-powered functional beverage brands REBBL® and Chameleon Organic Coffee®

The addition of a leading gut-health focused brand advances SYSTM Foods' strategic objective of creating a leading functional beverage platform, strengthening its position in the refrigerated ready-to-drink category. Additionally, this acquisition aligns with SYSTM Foods' commitment to offering better-for-you products with added health benefits that cater to consumers' diverse lifestyles, enhancing their everyday experiences.  

"Today's consumers are seeking healthier, lower-sugar beverage options with functional advantages, ranging from digestive health to immune support, that don't sacrifice taste or quality," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of SYSTM Foods. "HUMM provides SYSTM Foods with unique capabilities and adds another incredible brand to our portfolio."

Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, with a mission of helping people feel good, HUMM is the pioneer in low and zero-sugar kombucha with a probiotic-packed product portfolio that includes the first and only Whole30® approved kombucha. Made through a proprietary fermentation process in an expansive facility with broad capabilities, HUMM Kombucha is raw, vegan, keto-friendly, gluten-free, and available at retailers nationwide. 

"We are excited to support the SYSTM team in their latest acquisition, which adds significant scale and strategic capabilities to the platform. HUMM is an outstanding brand with a knowledgeable team, well-positioned in a category experiencing increasing demand from consumers and retailers seeking innovative and healthy functional beverages," said George Birman, Principal at GroundForce Capital.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held functional beverage brand platform. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand REBBL®, along with Chameleon Organic Coffee®, the original purveyors of consciously-crafted bottled cold-brew coffee. For more information, visit www.systmfoods.com.

About SYSTM Brands

SYSTM Brands is an impact-focused brand platform, operated by a team of seasoned consumer industry executives, experienced operators and passionate founders committed to growing brands that deliver truly impactful and innovative products. The SYSTM Brands team has developed a fully comprehensive operational platform to facilitate the creating, investing, acquiring, and growing of leading consumer product brands. They utilize their consumer-focused investment expertise, access to subject matter experts, long-standing relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, service providers, and first-hand experience in multi-brand operations to help emerging businesses scale into successful and resilient consumer brands. 

Comprised of multiple subsidiaries, SYSTM Brands has offices in Newport Beach and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.systm.com.

About GroundForce Capital

GroundForce Capital is an investment management firm that backs high-potential companies seeking to improve the health and longevity of people and the planet. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance and operating expertise to visionary companies including Bobbie, Liquid Death, OWYN, Miyoko's Creamery, KinderFarms, Thistle, and Vive Organic. GroundForce Capital's leadership team is comprised of innovators behind leading food and beverage brands, such as ZICO Beverages, an early pioneer in the coconut water category acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 2013, and Health Warrior, a superfood company purchased by PepsiCo in 2018. GroundForce Capital has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. For more information about the Firm, visit GroundForceCapital.com.

About HUMM Kombucha

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, HUMM is the world's most drinkable kombucha and a fan favorite amongst families, athletes and wellness seekers. Founded in 2009 by kombucha enthusiasts Jamie Danek and Michelle Mitchell, the company is one the largest, fastest growing, and beloved kombucha brands. From the company's early days brewing in the founders' kitchen through its movement to a full-scale brewery, HUMM Kombucha has remained focused on taste, accessibility, and overall wellness because health and happiness go hand-in-hand. Visit HUMM Kombucha online at hummkombucha.com.

