SYSTM Foods Brings Bold Innovation to Expo West 2026 with Debut of REBBL Clear Protein Beverage

Company to also sample Humm Nitro from its Humm Kombucha brand, highlighting continued innovation across the SYSTM Foods beverage portfolio

ANAHEIM, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTM Foods , a better-for-you functional platform of brands, will debut REBBL Clear Protein under its REBBL brand at Natural Products Expo West 2026, introducing a breakthrough ready-to-drink protein designed to deliver complete nutrition in a light, refreshing format. Expo West attendees will also have the opportunity to sample Humm Nitro, the company's nitrogen-infused kombucha from its Humm Kombucha brand, at the SYSTM Foods booth.

REBBL Clear Protein lineup

Delivering 20g of complete whey protein in a crystal-clear beverage with zero sugar and only 80 calories, REBBL Clear Protein (MSRP: $4.99) redefines expectations of traditional protein drinks. Launching in Q4 2026 in four vibrant flavors—Mixed Berry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry Watermelon, and Mandarin Orange—the line offers a refreshing alternative to heavy, chalky protein shakes. REBBL Clear Protein expands the brand's functional platform with a versatile option designed for post-workout recovery, everyday fuel, or purposeful hydration.

"For too long, protein has meant heavy shakes that feel more like a meal than a beverage," said Elizabeth Stephenson, CEO of SYSTM Foods. "REBBL Clear Protein breaks that mold, delivering complete protein in a light, refreshing, zero-sugar beverage that consumers will want to reach for throughout the day."

REBBL Clear Protein Benefits:

20g of non-GMO whey protein

Zero sugar & just 80 calories

Essential electrolytes including 300mg potassium, 100mg magnesium, 95mg sodium

Zinc for immune support

In addition to REBBL's latest innovation, SYSTM Foods will sample Humm Nitro (MSRP: $2.99) at the show. Featuring smooth, nitrogen-infused kombucha with a creamy mouthfeel and bold flavor, Humm Nitro offers a unique experience that continues to resonate with consumers seeking better-for-you, low sugar beverages with standout taste and texture. For more information about Humm Nitro and to find a store nearest you, please visit HummKombucha.com .

Expo West 2026 attendees are invited to visit the SYSTM Foods booth in Hall B, Booth 1741 at the Anaheim Convention Center to experience both innovations firsthand from March 4 - March 6, 2026.

About SYSTM Foods

SYSTM Foods, a joint venture between SYSTM Brands and GroundForce Capital, is a privately held better-for-you functional platform of brands. SYSTM Foods acquires and operates beverage brands that bring today's consumers better-for-you organic and functional products created for healthier living. Its portfolio includes functional protein beverage brand REBBL®, along with Humm® Kombucha, the pioneer in low and no-sugar kombucha. For more information, visit www.systmfoods.com .

Media Contact:

Kelly Cunningham

SYSTM Foods

[email protected]

