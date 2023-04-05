SYSTM Wealth Solutions Welcomes Danny Hamer as Director of Technical Product Management

DENVER, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYSTM Wealth Solutions ("SYSTM"), a comprehensive cloud-based wealth ecosystem built for the financial industry by the industry, today announced Danny Hamer as its Director of Technical Product Management.

In his new role, Hamer leads the product management team and is responsible for partnering with both internal and external partners to design, deploy and operate the required technology and capabilities to support SYSTM. He is also overseeing the product side at SYSTM, ensuring a successful deployment of SYSTM Wealth as a technology platform to its client base.

"Danny is the perfect addition to lead SYSTM's product management team," said Brad Goodman, head of platform at SYSTM. "He brings a premier track record of overseeing product planning and execution through a full lifecycle. We're excited to have his skillset on-hand where he can apply his expertise to support SYSTM and the unique opportunity for us to deliver an unrivaled technology to the wealth management industry."

Hamer spent the previous 13 years at Envestnet Inc., in a variety of leadership roles, most recently as Principal Director of Technical Consulting. Prior to that, he spent three years at Capital Group.

"It's a privilege to join the incredible team at SYSTM," Hamer said. "My intimate knowledge of TAMPs and custodians is a perfect match for my new role to support SYSTM's partners, including the creation and deployment of product roadmaps. I'm excited to step into this role and build a game-changing platform that allows me to collaborate with advisors, asset managers, and leading industry partners."

Hamer holds a bachelor's degree in history from Butler University and minored in business administration, a certification in future commerce from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and also completed the product strategy program at Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management. Outside the workplace, Hamer invests time in the community by volunteering at Lurie Children's Innovators, supporting local financial literacy programs and more.

About SYSTM

SYSTM is a total wealth ecosystem, purposefully built for wealth advisors by wealth advisors. Created by organizations with deep expertise in technology and wealth management, SYSTM changes business as usual for wealth advisors. Comprised of a set of essential wealth management functions, SYSTM provides the technology required to streamline advisors' day-to-day while also curating a marketplace of best-in-class financial products and a suite of world-class thought leadership resources — all on a single platform.

