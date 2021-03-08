SYSTRAN and FAPCOTECH-Kuwait entered into a business partnership

" This strategic partnership is in line with our overall logic of relying on key local players to develop market-specific solutions and establish a long-term relationship of trust with end users. Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, machine translation has become an essential part of the digital economy . We want to share our technology and AI know-how with local experts to develop together disruptive solutions for ever-changing use cases, " said Jean Senellart, CEO of the SYSTRAN Group.

FAPCOTECH's objective in partnering with SYSTRAN is to complement its service offering by introducing to its customers latest automated translation technologies based on Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

"Our partnership with SYSTRAN indicates our commitment to our clients to stay ahead of technology and help increase smart technologies adoption by Kuwaiti companies," said Mazen Bou Diab – General Manager of FAPCOTECH.

Building on its success in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific thanks to its Business Partner Program, which brings together over 50 partners worldwide, SYSTRAN will strengthen its presence in the MENA region with this new agreement.

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience in translation technologies, SYSTRAN has pioneered the greatest innovations in the field, including the first web-based translation portals and the first neural translation engines combining artificial intelligence and neural networks for businesses and public organizations.

SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure automated translation solutions in various areas such as: global collaboration, multilingual content production, customer support, electronic investigation, Big Data analysis, e-commerce, etc.

SYSTRAN offers a tailor-made solution with an open and scalable architecture that enables seamless integration into existing third-party applications and IT infrastructures.

For more information, visit https://www.systransoft.com

About FAPCOTECH

FAPCOTECH is a leading integrated business solutions provider specializing in the delivery of customized, end-to-end IT solutions via leading edge technology. Based in Kuwait, at the heart of the Gulf and with easy access to major business centers in the Middle East and beyond, its specialist teams enjoy the experience and expertise to offer the best IT solutions to both public and private organizations.

FAPCOTECH leverages its competencies through vertical industry know-how, and International accreditation to serve its customers across the region.

For more information, visit http://www.fapcotech.com/

