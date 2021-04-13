SYSTRAN Brings EPIC Translations in as a Value-Added Partner

SAN DIGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SYSTRAN , the leader in neural machine translation technology, announces its new partnership with EPIC Translations . As SYSTRAN's newest Value-Added Partner , EPIC will provide prospective clients with expert assistance in customizing SYSTRAN's machine translation technology for organizations seeking Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) translation solutions worldwide.

"For EPIC's valued clients, SYSTRAN delivers the efficiency of real-time machine translation technology while also maintaining the value of HITL capabilities supported by expert linguists around the world," said SYSTRAN's Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, J. Obakhan. "This partnership brings together highly-accurate and efficient neural AI technology and expert HITL specialists to deliver a packaged solution which brings the efficiency, scale and human scrutiny required for the execution of highly complex business processes."

SYSTRAN's partners are an extension of the team, enabling people all over the world to choose the ideal solution to address their globalized business needs. Whether it is securely in the cloud or on-premise, or in any of our 335 language and domain combinations, SYSTRAN's team of engineers, linguistic specialists and project managers will ensure that any digital transformation language solution has the industry-specific and lexicon of terminology necessary to make clear, reliable and multidirectional translations for any global marketplace.

"We recently field tested our AI + Human translation solution with one of the leading manufacturers of industrial production and protection systems for fire hazards, "said Mostansar Virk, Founder & CEO of EPIC Translations. "We were very pleased with not just the high level of translation quality but also being able to save our client 35 percent compared to a normal translation workflow."

For more information on EPIC Translations, please visit https://epictranslations.com/ .

For more information on SYSTRAN's partners, click here . To learn more about the leader in neural machine translation technology, please visit www.systransoft.com.

About SYSTRAN

With more than 50 years of experience, SYSTRAN provides business users with advanced and secure translation solutions. For more information, visit www.systransoft.com .

About EPIC Translations

Since 2005, global brands have partnered with EPIC Translations for translating external and internal facing documents to effectively communicate with global stakeholders such as customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit https://epictranslations.com/ .

